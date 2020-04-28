Station 19 (ABC at 9) Ben confronts Sullivan about his drug problem.

Council of Dads (NBC at 9) Luly has an unexpected meeting with her birth mom.

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) Luann plans her cabaret show.

Siren (Freeform at 10) Ben and Xander get caught in a battle with Tia’s troops.

How To Get Away With Murder (ABC at 10) Annalise learns about Sam’s past.

Special

National Theatre At Home: Frankenstein (YouTube at 2 p.m.) The London theater’s 2011 stage production, directed by Danny Boyle and starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller, streams free Thursday and Friday.

A Parks and Recreation Special (NBC at 8:30) The cast reunites for a one-off special to raise money for Feeding America, featuring the characters attempting to stay connected while in quarantine.

Returning

Wolf Creek (Shudder) Season 2.

Season Finale

Last Man Standing (Fox at 8) Kristin’s big day finally arrives, and Eve returns home for a weekend visit.

Better Things (FX at 10) Sam and her girls are in L.A. at the end of Season 4.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Chris O’Dowd.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Vince Vaughn, Gigi Hadid, Thom Yorke.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sen. Charles E. Schumer

(D-N.Y.), Paul Giamatti.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Mandy Moore.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), Retta.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Phoebe Robinson.