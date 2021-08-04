Christina on the Coast (HGTV at 8) Christina takes on the role of mediator for newlyweds who can’t seem to agree on a design for their kitchen and living room.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Mike takes The Investigation to the next level; Snooki arrives in the Poconos to surprise JWoww on her birthday.
Grown-ish (Freeform at 8) After an unarmed Black man is shot by police, the crew reacts in different ways; Kiela and Doug disagree when she wants to use his party to raise awareness.
Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) Lynne Knight was a young nurse with a strong sense of adventure and her murder haunted detectives for decades.
Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo at 8) Steve finds out that Ryan might have a potential client for one of the few available units; Ryan’s patience is tested by a buyer with a long list of needs and a limited knowledge of the city; KJ gets a prestigious listing.
Love Island (CBS at 9) The search for love and the ultimate cash prize continues for these singles.
Top Chef Amateurs (Bravo at 9) Two amateur chefs have to identify ingredients in a blind taste test and then use them to create a delicious dish.
The Outpost (CW at 9) Garret leads a rebellion; Falista recruits Wren and Janzo for a specific purpose; Luna faces her greatest challenge yet.
Restaurant: Impossible (Food at 9) George and Teddy’s Las Vegas pizza restaurant has descended into chaos, and they need Robert Irvine’s help.
Alone (History at 9:30) The challenge gets down to the final four participants who continue to struggle to survive.
Impractical Jokers (TruTV at 10) Joe, Sal, Q and Murr unveil new inventions and learn how to score a date in the digital age.
Premieres
Hart to Heart (Peacock) Comedian Kevin Hart hosts a weekly interview show.
Brat Loves Judy (WeTV at 9) Rapper Da Brat and her girlfriend Jesseca “Judy” Dupart let viewers into their love story and life together.
Abandoned: Expedition Shipwreck (Science at 10) A deep dive into the world’s greatest sunken mysteries, historic shipwrecks and more.
Movies
Teddy (Shudder) A young man’s life starts to change dramatically after he gets scratched by an unknown beast in the woods.
Deadly Mom Retreat (LMN at 8) Jules is struggling to move on from her divorce and attends a singles retreat, where she becomes the center of a series of fatal accidents involving another attendee.
Returning
Departure (Peacock) In the opener of the second season of the thriller series, Kendra Malley, played by Archie Panjabi, pictured above with Etienne Kellici as Lucas Miller, is called to investigate a train crash in rural Michigan.
Underground Marvels (Science at 9) Season 2.
— Anying Guo