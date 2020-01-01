Deputy, Fox at 9: When the elected Sheriff of The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department dies, an unlikely replacement is thrust into the job. (Richard Foreman/Fox)

Premieres

Thieves of the Wood (Netflix) Charismatic highwayman Jan de Lichte leads the oppressed in a revolt against the corrupt aristocracy of 18th-century Flanders.

Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room (Travel at 9) The paranormal investigators of “Ghost Adventures” watch their favorite episodes of the show, with commentary.

My Feet Are Killing Me (TLC at 10) Patients of Brad Schaeffer and Ebonie Vincent undergo surgery to have their feet transformed and their lives changed forever.

Movie

Her Deadly Reflections (LMN at 8) Kelly’s life is upended when she wakes up in the hospital with major memory loss after a car crash and isn’t sure who she can trust.

Special

The Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU (NBC at 9) The program is recognizing the show’s record-breaking 21st season with cast interviews.

Miniseries

Sex Explained (Netflix) From the biology of attraction to the history of birth control, an entertaining and enlightening look at sex.

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning (Lifetime at 9) Follow-up to last year’s six-part series including more in-depth interviews.

Returning

Last Man Standing (Fox at 8) Season 8.

The First 48 (A&E at 8) Season 19.

Dead of Winter (ID at 9) Season 2.

Christina on the Coast (HGTV at 9) Season 2.

How the Universe Works (Science at 9) Season 9.

Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC at 9) Season 4.

60 Days In (A&E at 10) Season 6.