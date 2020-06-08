Blindspot (NBC at 9) Weller is haunted by dark ghosts from Blindspot’s past.
Total Bellas (E! at 9) Nicole and Artem plan a gender reveal party while Brie and Bryan disagree on whether or not to find out the gender of their baby.
The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) Dorinda feels like a hostage as she tries to help plan Ramona’s birthday party.
Labor of Love (Fox at 9) Kristy and the remaining men have a game night to provide a deeper look into their dating and parenting style.
In the Dark (CW at 9) Jess makes a bold move with Sterling.
Broke (CBS at 9:30) Jackie gets jealous when Barry flirts with the liquor sponsor representative at the Cinco de Mayo party.
The Bold Type (Freeform at 10) Jane returns to Scarlet with new editorial duties three months after her surgery.
Premieres
Design at Your Door (HGTV at 9) HGTV stars provide virtual help to homeowners who are ready to try their hand at do-it-yourself design.
Movies
Mommy Is a Murderer (LMN at 8) When Karina befriends Lena and her daughter, Mallie, she begins to suspect that Mallie isn’t Lena’s real daughter and that Lena did something sinister to get the child.
Returning
Strange Evidence (Science at 9) Season 5.
Ghost Adventures: Quarantine (Travel at 9) Season 23.
Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny (MTV at 9) Season 2.
Alone (History at 10) Season 7.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Nicole Byer.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Anthony Mackie, Guy Raz, Avril Lavigne.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Chadwick Boseman.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Regina King, Ann Patchett.
— Nina Zafar