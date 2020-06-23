In the Dark (CW at 9) Fallout occurs after an attempt to cut off Nia’s supply and take her down.
Blindspot (NBC at 9) Madeline interrogates an old ally to get information on Kurt and the team.
Broke (CBS at 9:30) The family rushes to set up Sammy’s birthday celebration in the backyard.
To Tell the Truth (ABC at 10) Mario Cantone, Raven-Symoné, Rita Moreno and Deon Cole make up the celebrity panel.
Alone (History at 10) Participants focus on securing a food source that can last them 100 days during the second week of the challenge.
The Bold Type (Freeform at 10) Jane starts dating again, while Kat plans her next move as she faces financial insecurity and turns to Alex for help.
Specials
Adventure Time: Distant Lands–BMO (HBO Max) The “Adventure Time” spinoff follows best friends Finn and Jake and encountered its unique inhabitants.
National Theatre at Home: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (YouTube at 2 p.m.) A 2019 Bridge Theatre production of the Shakespeare comedy directed by Nicholas Hytner and starring Gwendoline Christie.
Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes (Lifetime at 10) A look at brave women in the pandemic, including doctors, nurses, teachers and researchers.
Premieres
Revenge Prank With DJ Pauly D and Vinny (MTV at 9) DJ Pauly D and Vinny are assigned a target of a viral Internet prank who is seeking payback on someone who originally embarrassed them.
Movies
Yummy (Shudder) A zombie outbreak springs from a hospital known for plastic surgery.
Returning
Search Party (HBO Max) Season 3.
The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access) Season 2.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Shaquille O’Neal, John Lithgow, Ozuna.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Ibram X. Kendi, Patton Oswalt.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Russell Crowe, Bob Behnken, Doug Hurley, Charlie Puth.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Rachel McAdams, John Early.
— Nina Zafar