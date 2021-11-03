Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Sheldon and Dr. Linkletter struggle to solve an equation.
Walker (CW at 8) Walker worries that Micki is going too deep while undercover; Capt. James and the new district attorney work together to bring Micki home .
The Blacklist (NBC at 8) A new case involving stolen artifacts reunites Red with a former blacklister; Aram has a difficult decision to make.
Floribama Shore (MTV at 8) The roommates bid adieu to Bethaney; Aimee and Codi take everyone on a camping trip, appointing themselves as camp counselors, though Nilsa has other plans.
Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles (Bravo at 8) Tracy competes with Flagg on a listing in the Flats; Altman falls in love with a mid-century home in Beverly Hills; James hopes to close a deal for Bernard “Harv” Harvey and his wife in the Valley.
United States of Al (CBS at 8:30) Al and Ariana start dating, but realize they have different ideas regarding courtship; Hazel is punished and can’t attend the drag race with Art, so he takes Vanessa instead.
Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 8:30) A broken foot affects Chase’s surprise birthday party; Nanny is afraid Grayson has outgrown her.
Legacies (CW at 9) Alaric puts his trust in the Super Squad to work together; Cleo confides in Landon; MG reveals some vital information to Lizzie.
Project Runway (Bravo at 9) The designers must create their own distinct floral print from scratch.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) Benson helps two sisters get closure from a childhood assault; Kat’s cousin needs help.
Ghosts (CBS at 9) Pete persuades Sam to invite his wife (living, not dead) to the mansion, but discovers she’s keeping a secret from him; Sasappis is angry with Thorfinn for watching their favorite show without him; Trevor finds out he might have a daughter.
Double Shot at Love (MTV at 9) Snooki and JWoww get the ladies to divulge all the gossip, causing a lot of subsequent chaos; Vinny forms a love connection with someone surprising; the women get into an argument, leading to an awkward dinner.
B Positive (CBS at 9:30) Gina tries to help Meredith, a resident, get space from her overprotective husband; Drew tries to get the confidence to tell Gina he has feelings for her.
Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) Stabler and Brewster take advantage of Reggie’s insecurities; Bell and Nova protect each other’s secrets; Agnes makes a choice for her family.
Bull (CBS at 10) The team requests Bull to step aside, afraid his recent issues could negatively affect their defense of a business mogul.
Tacoma FD (TruTV at 10) Terry throws out his back, so Eddie serves as interim chief, causing uproar over whose leadership is better.
Premieres
Catching Killers (Netflix) Investigators discuss how they’ve approached the most brutal, dangerous serial killer cases.
Dr. Brain (Apple TV Plus) From filmmaker Kim Jee-woon comes a tale about a neuroscientist who endures a terrible personal tragedy and is determined to find out what happened to his family through a series of “brain syncs,” which involve connecting with the dead to access their memories. Pictured: Lee Sun-kyun.
Head of the Class (HBO Max) A reboot of the ABC series centers on a high school teacher trying her best to inspire her students to see beyond the classroom.
Lace (AllBlk) Detailing the cases, clients and social politics of Lacey McCullough and her firm.
Rap Battlefield (Días de Gallos) (HBO Max) León and Rafaela want to be a part of the competitive world of freestyle.
Sacrifice (BET Plus) An entertainment lawyer traverses the lives of her rich and famous clients while dealing with her own complicated personal life.
Siwas Dance Pop Revolution (Peacock) Pop star JoJo Siwa and her mother team up in this reality competition to find someone to join a new pop group.
Specials
Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words (HBO Max) Rodriguez discusses her life story in her first comedy special.
Space Titans: Musk, Bezos, Branson (Discovery Plus) A look at three men’s singular desire to go to space.
The Queen Family Singalong (ABC at 8) Actor Darren Criss hosts this special filled with performances of all your favorite Queen hits.
Movies
Dead & Beautiful (Shudder) Privileged and bratty young adults develop a game to drum up some excitement in their lives, but one night something goes wrong and they wake up with . . . fangs.
Secrets of an Escort (LMN at 8) A single mother who works at a hotel during the day and serves as an escort at night discovers her daughter has gone missing.
Returning
Frayed (HBO Max) Season 2.
Gen:Lock (HBO Max) Season 2.
Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition (Hulu) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ariana Grande, Adrien Brody, Blxst featuring Ty Dolla $ign.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Billy Porter, Annaleigh Ashford.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Serena Williams, J. Balvin.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jack McBrayer, Alexandra Shipp, Angels & Airwaves.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kumail Nanjiani, Jonathan Majors, Roy Mayorga.
— Anying Guo