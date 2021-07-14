Why Women Kill (Paramount Plus) Alma celebrates being admitted into the Garden Club, and Dee is suspicious over the conflicting information around Mrs. Yost’s disappearance.
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount Plus) The All Stars serve up piping hot tea as hosts of an up-close and personal talk show, Pink Table Talk, joined by guest judge Aisha Tyler.
When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren (ABC at 8) An otter mom goes a bit crazy on her first night out after having a baby, and a socially awkward turkey tries to fit in at a party.
Walker (CW at 8) Micki and the team end up in a drug bust with a dirty cop, and Walker gives Trey advice on his future.
Making It (NBC at 8) Nick and Amy celebrate the holidays with the makers, and everyone makes a handmade Halloween costume that has an optical illusion.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Deena is confused after a horse race, and the guys decide to step into the wrestling ring with Jenni’s pro-wrestler fiance.
Grown-ish (Freeform at 8) Zoey and Aaron have some troubles on their first night out as a couple in Mexico, and Ana debates with Jazz about Javi.
Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo at 8) Fredrik is assigned a live-in sale situation, and Steve stages a splashy open house, inspired by his friend Dorinda Medley.
Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) A woman is murdered in her bed, and her husband and son point fingers at each other.
Big Brother (CBS at 8) Isolated strangers continue to coexist in a house.
Top Chef Amateurs (Bravo at 9) Alums from “Top Chef” help a vegan chef and former CIA agent get creative.
Holey Moley (ABC at 9) One contestant tries to stage a comeback after taking a big bounce on Putt-a-Saurus, and another competitor makes a near-save on King Parthur’s Court.
Growing Up Hip Hop (WeTV at 9) Post-breakup, Angela does a swimsuit calendar, and Briana and Boogie’s friendship continues to sour.
Good Girls (NBC at 9) Beth runs for city council amid rising tensions between Nick and Rio, and Nancy offers Annie some relationship advice.
Christina on the Coast (HGTV at 9) Christina promises to redesign the kitchen and living room in an old Huntington Beach, Calif., home full of surprises.
Alone (History at 9:30) Participants reach a month in the wild, and the winter weather takes a toll and raises the stakes for all of them.
The Hustler (ABC at 10) Einstein and chiromancy are clues to discovering the hustler.
Love Island (CBS at 10) The singles continue to try to find love for a grand prize.
Premieres
American Horror Stories (Hulu) An episodic anthology and spinoff from “American Horror Story.”
The Artisan’s Kitchen (Discovery Plus; Magnolia) Baker Bryan Ford’s personal take on classic recipes.
The Cabin Chronicles (Discovery Plus; Magnolia) A look at the architecture, design and human connection behind beautiful cabins and the landscapes that surround them.
Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things (Discovery Plus; Magnolia) Discover how classic American products are made and celebrating the genius behind these products.
Family Dinner (Discovery Plus; Magnolia) Chef Andrew Zimmern visits families across the country to eat their family meals.
First Time Fixer (Discovery Plus; Magnolia) Couples document their first-time home clips and renovations.
Growing Floret (Discovery Plus; Magnolia) Following flower farmer Erin Benzakein and her family business, the Floret Farm.
Home Work (Discovery Plus; Magnolia) Candis and Andy Meredith transform a historic school into their family home while juggling multiple other projects.
Homegrown (Discovery Plus; Magnolia) Jamila Norman transforms outdoor spaces into backyard farms in this Atlanta-based series.
Home on the Road with Johnnyswim (Discovery Plus; Magnolia) The musical duo document their growing family and the adventures in each city they visit.
RE(motel) (Discovery Plus; Magnolia) A look at American motel owners redesigning and restoring their properties.
Restoration Road With Clint Harp (Discovery Plus; Magnolia) Carpenter Clint Harp goes on the road to explore historical structures across the country.
Van Go (Discovery Plus; Magnolia) Brett Lewis tricks out vans for people to live in.
Where We Call Home (Discovery Plus; Magnolia) Commercial properties are redesigned as modern homes.
Specials
Emicida: AmarElo — Live in Sao Paulo (Netflix) Rapper and activist Emicida celebrates the legacy of Black Brazilian culture.
Raging Bulls (Discovery Plus) Bull sharks have had a recent shift in their behavior, and Paul De Gelder and Johan Gustafson try to uncover why.
Amy Fisher: Kill for Me (Reelz at 9) When Amy Fisher was arrested for shooting Mary Jo Buttafuoco, she told authorities that the shooting was an accident, but there are more layers to the story than meets the eye.
Dr. Pimple Popper Pops Shark Week (Discovery at 8) Pimple popper Sandra Lee goes to the Turks and Caicos Islands to explore shark skin.
Killer Shark vs. Killer Whale (National Geographic at 10) Take a look at the two killer creatures.
Mega Jaws of Bird Island (Discovery at 10) Experts think one breeder shark is left off Bird island, South Africa, and Alison Towner, Chris Fallows, Dickie Chivell and Enrico Gennari search for her.
Sharkadelic Summer 2 (Discovery at 9) Snoop Dogg talks the wildest and craziest reactions if people discovered America was ground zero for a shark superstorm.
Susan Smith: Sex Behind Bars (Reelz at 10) After being sentenced to life in prison for murdering her two children, Susan Smith’s salacious life behind bars is explored.
Miniseries
Dr. Death (Peacock) Based on the true story of Christopher Duntsch, played by Joshua Jackson, pictured above, a once charismatic and inspiring medical star whose patients start to end up disabled or dead.
The North Water (AMC Plus) The series starring Colin Farrell follows an ex-army surgeon who decides to be a ship’s doctor on a whaling expedition.
Movies
Keeping Up With the Joneses: The Wrong Letter (LMN at 8) Robin Jones and her four stepdaughters have survived multiple murder attempts, but their troubles aren’t over.
My Amanda (Netflix) Two close friends share everything with each other, and though their lives change, their bond remains the same.
A Perfect Fit (Netflix) A fashion blogger meets a shoemaker and she wonders if she has made the right decision with her fiance.
Returning
Never Have I Ever (Netflix) Season 2.
Beastars (Netflix) Season 2.
El Cid (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2.
Families of the Mafia (MTV at 9) Season 2.
The Outpost (CW at 9) Season 4.
First Wives Club (BET Plus) Season 2.
Fixer Upper (Discovery Plus; Magnolia) Season 6.
Inn the Works (Discovery Plus; Magnolia) The show moves to Discovery Plus and Magnolia.
Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines (Discovery Plus; Magnolia) Season 3.
Super Dad (Discovery Plus; Magnolia) The show moves to Discovery Plus and Magnolia.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Mark Wahlberg, Mark Hamill, John Mayer.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Hugh Jackman, Lorde.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Alan Cumming, Damian Lillard, Charlie Benante.
— Anying Guo