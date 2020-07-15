Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 9) Grayson sneaks out to go to an unsupervised party.

The Bold Type (Freeform at 10) Jane finds a big story that could have serious ramifications for Jacqueline.

Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party (TruTV at 10) The Jokers host dinner virtually and talk about things that happened to them each week during quarantine.

The Misery Index (TBS at 10:30) Teams compete against each other by trying to determine the ranking of awkward real-life events.

Premieres

The House of Ho (HBO Max) Featuring the super-rich Ho family in Houston in a Kardashian-style reality TV show.

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix) Matchmaker Sima Taparia guides clients in the United States and India in the arranged marriage process.

The Secrets She Keeps (Sundance Now) Based on the novel by Michael Robotham, the series revolves around the lives and secrets of two pregnant women who meet in a supermarket in Sydney.

Killer Camp (CW at 8) A competition series in which players must earn cash while avoiding being “killed” and therefore eliminated from the game.

Movies

Lake of Death (Shudder) A Norwegian film about a woman who returns to an old family cabin after her twin brother mysteriously disappears. Soon after she and her friends arrive, eerie and gruesome events begin to occur.

MILF (Netflix) In the south of France, three best friends in their 40s navigate loss and heartbreak while engaging in flings with much younger men.

Specials

National Theatre at Home: Amadeus (YouTube at 2 p.m.) The London theater’s final online show of the summer is a 2016 revival of Peter Shaffer’s play.

Conjoined Twins: Inseparable (TLC at 10) This special follows conjoined twins Tatiana and Krista through a year in their lives and a landmark 10th birthday.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Emily Mortimer.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jim Carrey, Jenny Slate, Luke Combs.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) The Chicks.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Alex Rodriguez, guest host Sebastian Maniscalco.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Martin Short, KiKi Layne.