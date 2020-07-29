Tacoma FD (truTV at 10) Terry must confront the dangers of his daughter working as a firefighter, and Andy grapples with a shocking family secret.
Alone (History at 10) Contestants face challenges while trying to survive 100 days in the Arctic.
Premieres
In My Skin (Hulu) A Welsh coming-of-age comedy, which follows a teen who attempts to live a normal life while hiding her father’s alcoholism and mother’s mental health issues.
The Oprah Conversation (Apple TV Plus) Oprah Winfrey leads timely and intimate discussions with today’s foremost newsmakers, thought leaders and masters of their craft.
Restaurant Impossible: Back in Business (Food at 9) Robert Irvine helps restaurants that were previously featured on “Restaurant Impossible” and whose businesses were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Movies
Host (Shudder) A Zoom-based horror movie that was shot remotely during quarantine and was filmed by the actors in their homes. The story revolves around six friends who hire a medium to hold a seance over Zoom, but things quickly go wrong when an evil spirit starts invading their homes and the night becomes a fight for survival.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alanis Morissette.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sean Hayes, Dan Levy.
