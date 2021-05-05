Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Dr. Sturgis visits for dinner and a discussion of black holes and alternate universes.
Manifest (NBC at 8) Michaela is skeptical of Ben’s developing relationship with Eureka, and Saanvi has a scientific breakthrough that proves her worth.
Walker (CW at 8) Liam asks Bonham for advice on a career move, and Stella confronts Clint about Trevor.
Floribama Shore (MTV at 8) Nilsa’s boyfriend doesn’t come to visit but Jeremiah’s brother does, and the boys prepare themselves before Josh arrives.
Station 19 (ABC at 8) After a banquet, Ben and Dean wrestle with life and death.
Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) A respected doctor is poisoned and must fight for his own life as investigators uncover how some women in his life might be responsible.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians (E! at 8) The family makes a decision about the show’s future and how ending would mean closing a huge chapter in their lives.
United States of Al (CBS at 8:30) Art asks Riley and Al to have speeches prepared at a fundraiser for interpreters waiting for visas.
Last Man Standing (Fox at 9) Mike tries to get out of yoga class with Vanessa, and two couples believe the other is jealous of their relationship.
Wipeout (TBS at 9) Featured players include LARPers, worm farmers and surfing siblings.
Mom (CBS at 9) The women go to a gala honoring Marjorie, but Bonnie’s speech goes awry.
Legacies (CW at 9) Hope and Landon, inspired by Cleo, go out on a new mission, but it takes a surprising turn when Josie and Wade help out.
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Jackson visits his father, who helps him find the right path.
For Real: The Story of Reality TV (E! at 9) Andy Cohen and stars from “America’s Next Top Model,” “American Idol” and “The Apprentice” talk about the behind the scenes of reality competitions shows.
B Positive (CBS at 9:30) Gina and Drew discuss their futures after their surgery is scheduled.
Summer House (Bravo at 10:15) Carl talks about his struggles to stay sober, and Paige is in the middle of Hannah and Amanda’s issues.
Rebel (ABC at 10) New details around Sharon’s cause of death are revealed, and Rebel and Grady join forces against a dubious funeral home owner.
Clarice (CBS at 10) ViCAP investigates a potential suicide, and Krendler secretly collects a DNA sample from someone he thinks attacked Clarice.
Premieres
The Drowning (Acorn TV and Sundance Now) A woman’s four-year-old son disappears and after rebuilding her life, she thinks she catches a glimpse of him nine years later.
From Cradle to Stage (Paramount Plus) The new series, based on Virginia Grohl’s book, features her and son Dave Grohl with another musician-and-mother duo in each episode reflecting on their journeys together.
Girls5eva (Peacock) A one-hit wonder girl group gets another shot at fame after their song is sampled by a young rapper.
That Damn Michael Che (HBO Max) The “Saturday Night Live” Weekend Update anchor and comic talks about life — from racial profiling to love — through sketches and vignettes.
Movies
Citizen Penn (Discovery Plus) Following actor Sean Penn and his team of volunteers helping Haitians after the 2010 earthquake.
Favorite Son (BET Plus) Brothers in a gospel group try to find balance in their lives, all under the hand of their father.
In Our Mothers’ Gardens (Netflix) A tribute to the relationships between Black women, celebrating the complexity and love between mothers, daughters and grandmothers.
And Tomorrow the Entire World (Netflix) A law student becomes a part of an antifascist group and finds she has a penchant for the violence the group brings.
Returning
Homestead Rescue: Raney Ranch (Discovery at 8) Season 2.
Dark Side of the Ring (Vice at 9) Season 3.
Legendary (HBO Max) Season 2.
Stuck With You (Allblk) Season 2.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) W. Kamau Bell.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jessica Alba, Marc Maron, Sech.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Julianna Margulies, Daniel Dae Kim, Amythyst Kiah.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Alec Benjamin.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ziwe, Foo Fighters, Mario Duplantier.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Whitney Cummings.
— Anying Guo