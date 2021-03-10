Station 19 (ABC at 8:20) Maya leaves Andy in charge for the yearly inspection.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Dr. Linkletter pushes Sheldon to make friends with his fellow students at college.

AD

Superstore (NBC at 8:30) When Jeff returns to push customer satisfaction surveys, Mateo enlists Garrett’s help to hide his relationship.

AD

Mom (CBS at 9) Bonnie takes it personally when her new protege gets inspiration from Adam instead of her.

B Positive (CBS at 9) Gina takes Drew and Norma on a road trip to track down her father’s medical records.

Swamp People (History at 9) Joey and Zak risk it all on the hunt for the biggest alligator Joey Edgar has ever seen.

Restaurant: Impossible (Food at 9) Robert Irvine travels to Lafitte, La., to visit Boutte’s Bayou Restaurant, where owner Nick is too proud to ask for help.

Legacies (CW at 9) Hope agrees to help Lizzie with the new-student orientation.

AD

Call Me Kat (Fox at 9:15) Max offers to help tutor Carter’s son in English.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9:20) The doctors are joined by the team from Station 19 as they tend to a tense situation with a lot at stake.

Last Man Standing (Fox at 9:45) Joe puts Mike’s friendship to the test.

AD

Clarice (CBS at 10) Clarice is drugged and confined to a hospital bed by a serial killer in the medical profession.

The Unicorn (CBS at 10) Wade, Forrest and Ben decide to schedule colonoscopy appointments at the same time after they learn that Ben is scared to go.

Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 10) Todd gets caught in a lie when Julie’s friend Lea comes to town.

Impractical Jokers (truTV at 10) One joker reluctantly delivers a series of crushing blows.

AD

A Million Little Things (ABC at 10:21) Eddie’s back surgery is canceled.

Premieres

Generation (HBO Max) High school students explore modern sexuality, testing deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community (pictured: Uly Schlesinger, Justice Smith and Chase Sui Wonders).

Cold Courage (AMC Plus) Two young Finnish women in London are drawn together via the Studio — a clandestine group dedicated to bringing justice to those beyond the law.

Movies

My Beautiful Stutter (Discovery Plus) Five kids who stutter, ages 9 to 18, who, after experiencing a lifetime of bullying and stigmatization, meet other children who stutter at an interactive arts-based program in New York City.

Returning

Cake (FXX at 10) Season 4.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Anthony Anderson.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jennifer Garner, Don Lemon, Adrianne Lenker.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Joel McHale, Pete Buttigieg, Adam Duritz.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Amy Poehler, Phoebe Bridgers, John Herndon.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Lena Dunham.