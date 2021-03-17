Keeping Up With the Kardashians (E! at 8) Khloe and Tristan run into roadblocks while they expand their family while Kim prepares for a test that determines her future as a lawyer.

Hell’s Kitchen (Fox at 8) The chefs compete in the inaugural Spell’s kitchen word scramble challenge and cook-off.

Grown-ish (Freeform at 8) While Aaron pushes the school to divest from private prisons at graduation, Zoey tries to let him go forever.

AD

Summer House (Bravo at 9) Kyle tries to patch things up with Hannah while Lindsay wrestles with ending her and Stephen’s relationship.

AD

The Unicorn (CBS at 9) Ben is afraid to go in for a colonoscopy, prompting Wade, Forrest and Ben to all schedule appointments at the same time.

Restaurant Impossible (Food at 9) Robert Irvine tries to transform Dunbar’s Creole Cuisine in New Orleans.

Call Me Kat (Fox at 9) Kat wants to learn how to salsa dance to impress Oscar. Phil bakes something that looks exactly like a celebrity.

Legacies (CW at 9) Lizzie suggests a fundraiser for the school and Cleo helps Hope through her emotions.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Maggie and Winston work together to treat an uneasy patient as the Grey Sloan doctors try to find a way forward.

AD

Last Man Standing (Fox at 9:30) Mandy and Kyle have a home birth at Mike and Vanessa’s. Ryan and Chuck try to make a crib together.

Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 10) Todd surprises Julie with a yacht. Chase ditches the kids, with consequences.

AD

A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) Maggie realizes how cancer still controls her life and Gary has to choose between helping a friend in need and his relationship with Darcy.

Premieres

Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump (E! at 9) Lisa goes to France with her best friend Lance Bass and actress Vivica A. Fox.

Movies

Get the Goat (Netflix) Two cops encounter trouble and crime as they search for a goat mascot named Celestina. (Pictured: Edmilson Filho and Matheus Nachtergaele.)

AD

Groomed (Discovery Plus) Filmmaker Gwen van de Pas returns to her hometown searching for answers to her ongoing traumas.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (HBO Max) The director’s cut of the 2017 film “Justice League” after he had to step away from postproduction due to personal reasons.

Specials

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix) The comedian talks Zoom comedy shows, hotel breakfasts and more.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michelle Obama, Guy Raz, Edie Brickell & New Bohemians.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jared Leto, LANCO.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Lionel Richie, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Chesca featuring De La Ghetto and Offset.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Benedict Cumberbatch, Justin Bieber.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sarah Silverman, Nico Hiraga.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Jerry Springer.