The Good Fight (Paramount Plus) Diane is shocked when Kurt says he recognized a man featured in a U.S. Capitol insurrection “Most Wanted” poster; Marissa sneaks into Wackner’s copy shop “courtroom” and is thrilled by what she finds.
Generation (HBO Max) Riley struggles to deal with the drama around her after the party is moved to her house; Cooper tries to get Delilah to be more honest.
Making It (NBC at 8) Nick and Amy challenge the makers with the Mega Craft in which they transform an ordinary closet into a new room dedicated to a loved one.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Vinny suffers a tragic loss; Angelina approaches Jenni about the videos; the roommates give winter sports a try.
Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) When a socialite in the New York suburbs becomes an unlikely target for a brutal murder, police quickly zero in on a suspect but solving the crime is not easy.
Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo at 8) With real estate outside Manhattan booming, KJ returns to her hometown for a listing, and her interior designer mom helps lure potential buyers.
Top Chef Amateurs (Bravo at 9) Show alumni Melissa King and Gregory Gourdet partner with two “Top Chef” fans to make unique shellfish dishes.
Restaurant: Impossible (Food at 9) Robert Irvine teaches Katie how to work smarter to save an Irish pub in Waldorf, Md.
Growing Up Hip Hop (WeTV at 9) Stevie J puts Savannah on the spot for her excessive spending; JoJo and Tanice keep quiet about their pregnancy; Tee Tee asks her mother for help stopping a rumor.
Good Girls (NBC at 9) To Beth’s dismay, Rio makes his way into the girls’ new business; Phoebe finds a shocking clue in the case and returns to Detroit.
Christina on the Coast (HGTV at 9) Christina works on a new kitchen project where she has to find a style that satisfies homeowners’ contrasting modern and rustic tastes.
Alone (History at 9:30) As pressure mounts, the remaining participants protect their food supplies; one survivalist struggles with a risky shelter; another’s health takes a turn for the worst.
Premieres
Gossip Girl (HBO Max) The popular drama returns with a new group of teens at an elite private school in New York in the present day.
Spice of Life (Cooking at 7) Chef Hawa Hassan visits Ghenet, an Ethiopian restaurant in Brooklyn, to make injera and learn about the use of berbere in a classic dish, doro wat.
Keeping Up With the Joneses (LMN at 8) After Theodore died, his second wife took over the family business, but now the family is facing threats of blackmail and murder.
Backyard Bar Wars (TruTV at 10:30) Two neighbors compete to create the coolest at-home bar on the block.
Specials
The Croc That Ate Jaws (National Geographic at 10) The two vicious predators go head to head.
Miniseries
Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime (Netflix) A docuseries looking at Matsunaga’s murder of her wealthy husband, a crime that shocked Brazil.
Returning
The Dog House: UK (HBO Max) Season 2.
Grown-ish (Freeform at 8) Season 4.
Motherland (Sundance Now) Season 3.
Late Night
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 12:05) Nick Kroll, Chiney Ogwumike, Macy Gray & the California Jet Club, guest host Wanda Sykes.
— Kelsey Ables