Station 19 (ABC at 8) When an unarmed Black man is killed, Maya brings in Dr. Diane Lewis for grief counseling amid a national outcry.

Floribama Shore (MTV at 8) The roommates try to fix their relationships after Codi’s outburst, and an unexpected phone call alters the landscape of vacation.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (E! at 8) Scott admits he’s still in love with Kourtney, and Kim gets the help of a professional for her TikTok dancing debut.

Top Chef (Bravo at 8) The chefs create a dish featuring Campbell’s soup, and this week’s Elimnation Challenge doesn’t allow for shopping.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) Jen Ramsaran disappears before Christmas, and detectives sift through her online life for potential evidence.

Beat Bobby Flay (Food at 8) Chef Alex Guarnaschelli gets some help from actress Malin Akerman, a move that distracts Bobby Flay.

Manifest (NBC at 8) Ben and Saanvi team up with Vance to better understand Flight 828, and Michaela and Zeke adapt to their new home life together.

United States of Al (CBS at 8:30) Al is frustrated with Riley’s parenting style with Hazel, and Riley thinks about the implications of taking over the family business.

Swamp People (History at 9) Troy, Pickle and the rest of the Landry clan go back to a gator hunter’s paradise, and Frenchy and Gee assert themselves in their own backyard.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) With a need for more surgeons looming, Jo tries to persuade Bailey to let her switch specialties, and Winston has a radical idea.

Mom (CBS at 9) Bonnie and Tammy embark on a big project that tests their friendship.

Summer House (Bravo at 9) In the final days at the house, the housemates throw a wedding-themed party for Kyle and Amanda.

Last Man Standing (Fox at 9) Vanessa gives Mandy some parenting advice, and Mike must find a thoughtful gift for his business anniversary with Ed.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) Benson finds a hostage situation at a neighborhood restaurant, and Rollins tries to help her hospitalized father.

For Real: The Story of Reality TV (E! at 9) Andy Cohen talks with past contestants from shows such as “The Biggest Loser” and “Queer Eye For the Straight Guy.”

The Moodys (Fox at 9:30) Bridget’s old friend comes to help when Sean Sr. has some back pain, and Ann has some suspicious about Dan’s love life.

B Positive (CBS at 9:30) Drew goes on his first date since his divorce, and Gina helps Eli prepare for an interview.

Rebel (ABC at 10) Rebel and some residents fight for clean water, and Grady is frustrated with Rebel, who is all-consumed in her work.

Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump (E! at 10) Lisa hosts a weekend brunch for her busy friends, including Lala Kent and actress Anna Camp.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) The Wheatleys celebrate a special birthday, and Bell looks into an accidental death.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (Freeform at 10) Genevieve puts herself out there and ends up with a surprising result, and Nicholas realizes what unconditional love really means.

Premieres

Rutherford Falls (Peacock) In a small Northeastern town, a statue of Nathan’s namesake ancestor must be moved.

Action Planet (Discovery Plus) A new series focusing on planetary emergencies and how some well-known people are trying to make a difference.

Ellen’s Next Great Designer (HBO Max) Ellen DeGeneres’s furniture design show offers $100,000 to the winner.

Generation Hustle (HBO Max) A documentary series about the lengths to which people go to for their own gain.

Life in Color With David Attenborough (Netflix) A docuseries about how animals use colors in the world to survive and thrive.

Thin Ice (Sundance Now) A research vessel vanishes in the waters around Greenland, prompting questions about conspiracy, climate change and international geo-politics.

Big Trick Energy (TruTV at 10:30) Four best friends and magicians go into the world to surprise and shock spectators and each other with their magic.

Miniseries

Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World (PBS at 8) In three episodes, follow the young activist, pictured beside the Belchatow coal power station in Poland, around the world as she meets with scientists and sees the consequences of climate change.

Secrets of the Whales (Disney Plus) Explore the unique and extraordinary communication and social structures of five whale species in this series shot over three years in 24 locations.

Movies

Cher & the Loneliest Elephant (Paramount Plus) The superstar’s charity “Free the Wild” help rescue an Asian elephant from the Islamabad Zoo.

Endangered (Discovery Plus) Featuring wildlife conservationists who compile the latest version of the Red List, which records the world’s wildlife.

Searching for Sheela (Netflix) Ma Anand Sheela, who was a part of the Oregon Rajneesh cult, returns to India after decades.

Stowaway (Netflix) A three-person crew are on a mission to Mars, but find an unexpected passenger, altering the course of their mission.

Boys From County Hell (Shudder) A crew of road workers must survive the night after they awaken an ancient vampire.

Specials

Film Independent Spirit Awards (IFC at 10) Independent filmmakers are honored in the 36th ceremony, hosted by “Saturday Night Live” actress Melissa Villaseñor.

Kingdom of the Polar Bears (Nat Geo Wild at 8) Dennis Compayre, “the polar bear whisperer” follows the creatures over the course of a year.

Returning

Bigger (BET Plus) Season 2.

Create Together (YouTube) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kevin Bacon, Simone Biles, Ritt Momney.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, Bebe Rexha.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Gal Gadot, Eric Andre, Kale.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Dominic Cooper, Static & Ben El and Black Eyed Peas.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Gwen Stefani, Adam McKay, Emmanuelle Caplette.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Earth Day show.