Project Runway (Bravo at 9) The designers create looks based on their heritage.

Will & Grace (NBC at 9) Grace and her neighbor give their romance another shot.

Very Cavallari (E! at 10) Kristin heads to Chicago to meet up with her friend Biegs.

Law & Order: SVU (NBC at 10) After a sexual assault investigation is stalled for months, a woman puts her accusations against a popular athlete on a billboard.

Premiere

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (Freeform at 8:30) The comedy follows an autistic 20-something who must hold his family together after their father’s untimely death.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Ilana Glazer.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) JB Smoove.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) The cast of “Schitt’s Creek,” Finn Wolfhard, Justin Willman.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Josh Gad, Tamron Hall.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Al Pacino, Florence Pugh, Nicky Jam featuring Daddy Yankee.