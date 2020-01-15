Project Runway (Bravo at 9) The designers create looks based on their heritage.
Will & Grace (NBC at 9) Grace and her neighbor give their romance another shot.
Very Cavallari (E! at 10) Kristin heads to Chicago to meet up with her friend Biegs.
Law & Order: SVU (NBC at 10) After a sexual assault investigation is stalled for months, a woman puts her accusations against a popular athlete on a billboard.
Premiere
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (Freeform at 8:30) The comedy follows an autistic 20-something who must hold his family together after their father’s untimely death.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Ilana Glazer.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) JB Smoove.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) The cast of “Schitt’s Creek,” Finn Wolfhard, Justin Willman.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Josh Gad, Tamron Hall.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Al Pacino, Florence Pugh, Nicky Jam featuring Daddy Yankee.
