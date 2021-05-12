Top Chef (Bravo at 8) Chef José Andrés recruits the chefs to join World Central Kitchen to deliver over 500 meals to front-line workers.
Manifest (NBC at 8) Ben reunites with a foe, and Olive’s friendship with Levi both blossoms and is tested.
Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) In the season finale, Missy’s first heartbreak leads to a series of events deeply affecting the Cooper family.
Walker (CW at 8) Walker and Geri are unsure of each other after their kiss, and the welcome-home party is disrupted when word gets out that Clint West is on the run.
Floribama Shore (MTV at 8) Josh and Lenns arrive, turning things upside down in Lake Havasu.
Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) Young defense attorney Chiquita Tate is murdered.
Keeping Up with the Kardashians (E! at 8) Khloe has some obstacles while exploring the option of surrogacy, and Scott worries about his family drifting apart.
United States of Al (CBS at 8:30) Al and Riley negotiate a deal for Al’s new car but realize they aren’t very skilled in finances and contracts.
Wipeout (TBS at 9) Celebrity impersonators, pilots and newlyweds compete.
Swamp People (History at 9) Joey and Zach compete with massive monsters, and Little Willie’s big idea is put to the test.
Mom (CBS at 9) In the season finale, Bonnie has a new outlook on her sobriety after some hard news, and Jill and Andy take the next step in their relationship.
Legacies (CW at 9) Hope is suspicious after Wade shares some news, and Alaric has to work with an old enemy after discovering secrets of an artifact.
Last Man Standing (Fox at 9) Mandy is jealous after Mike spends more time with Ryan at a retreat, and Ed tries to get Chuck and Joe to attend a musical.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) The team looks for three women suspected of drugging and robbing rich men, which reveals some personal connections for Benson and Kat.
Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump (E! at 9) Lisa changes her olive grove for a trip to Greece. Guests this episode include Steve-O and Margaret Cho.
B Positive (CBS at 9:30) In the season finale, Gina looks for a new apartment and Drew celebrates the last day of dialysis before their surgeries.
Rebel (ABC at 10) Rebel goes to great lengths to help save Helen’s life while continuing to push Cruz to negotiate the recall and look over the heart valve.
Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) Stabler faces the consequences of a failed drug bust, and Gina receives an unexpected visitor.
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (Freeform at 10) Matilda asks an important question, and Nicholas wants Genevieve to put Barb in the bin.
Clarice (CBS at 10) The River Murders have a connection to a pharmaceutical company, and Catherine goes outside for the first time since she was rescued from Buffalo Bill.
Premieres
Hacks (HBO Max) Jean Smart, pictured above with Hannah Einbinder, stars as a washed up stand-up comedian who becomes the most unlikely of mentors to a young comedy writer.
Intergalactic (Peacock) The eight-part series follows a young cop and pilot wrongly convicted of a crime and is sent to a prison ship with an interesting group of prisoners.
Miniseries
Homemade Astronauts (Discovery Plus) A look into the world of DIY astronauts with one goal: to get into space, albeit on a budget.
Movies
144 (ESPN at 9) Examining how life in the pandemic bubble went for the 2020 WNBA season.
Returning
Castlevania (Netflix) Season 4.
Growing Up Hip Hop (WE at 9) Season 6.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Andy Cohen.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Keegan-Michael Key, Zoey Deutch, Conway the Machine featuring Ludacris and J.I.D.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Seth Rogen, Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Chris Rock, Samira Wiley, Morray.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ben Platt.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Anthony Mackie, Jean Smart.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Natalie Wynn.
