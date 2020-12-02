Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV at 8) The original “Jersey Shore” housemates relive their glory days while on vacation.

B Positive (CBS at 8:30) After Drew goes through a rough divorce mediation with Julia, Gina gives him a surprise to boost his spirits.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Owen faces a medical diagnosis that challenges more than he imagined.

Mom (CBS at 9) Tammy lends a hand when Chef Rudy opens a food truck.

Total Bellas (E! at 9) The family packs up and heads to Flagstaff, Ariz., for a babymoon.

Law & Order: SVU (NBC at 9) The SVU questions a group of college roommates when one of them goes missing during a covid lockdown.

Southern Charm (Bravo at 9) Charleston reopens with big changes due to the pandemic and social unrest.

The Unicorn (CBS at 9:30) Wade tries to figure out how to celebrate Shannon’s birthday since their relationship is so new.

A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) Katherine and Theo learn to adapt to their new life after Eddie’s accident.

The Holzer Files (Travel at 10) Hans Holzer investigates stories of paranormal activity taking place at Staten Island’s historic Conference House.

Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 10) Todd gets way too involved in Savannah’s decision to freeze her eggs.

Miz & Mrs. (USA at 10:30) Maryse prepares for a new movie role, and Mike reunites with his old tag team partner.

Miniseries

Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults (HBO Max) A thorough examination of an infamous UFO cult through the eyes of former members and their loved ones.

Premieres

Stylish With Jenna Lyons (HBO Max) The executive challenges a diverse group of creative associates all vying for a life-changing position on her growing team.

Conspiracies Decoded (Science at 10:06) Experts travel around the globe and back in time as they seek to solve history’s greatest mysteries using state-of-the-art CGI and groundbreaking forensic science.

Specials

My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood (HBO Max) The singer performs all of the songs from her recently released holiday album.

Returning

BattleBots (Discovery at 8) Season 5.

Mysteries of the Abandoned (Science at 9) Season 7.

A Time to Kill (ID at 9) Season 2.

Late Night

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Zendaya, Diego Luna, Paris Jackson.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Bryan Cranston, Rufus Wainwright.