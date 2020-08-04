Christina on the Coast (HGTV at 9) A recently married couple blends their newly joined family with each of their personal styles.
Tacoma FD (truTV at 10) Terry is devastated to learn that Lucy’s genes are more Penisi than McConky.
Lost Resort (TBS at 10) The sexual energy healer threatens a burgeoning romance.
Alone (History at 10) Icy rocks and unpredictable waters force the participants to decide whether the need for fat is worth taking dangerous risks.
Premieres
Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access) The Star Trek universe brings viewers its first animated series from Rick and Morty writer Mike McMahan and centers on a group of low-ranking crew members aboard a Starfleet ship, the U.S.S. Cerritos.
Upright (Sundance Now) This Australian series tells the story of Lucky Flynn as he travels across Australia to see his dying mother. Along the way, he meets runaway teenager Meg, and they form an unlikely relationship.
Movies
An American Pickle (HBO Max) Seth Rogen stars as an immigrant factory worker in the 1920s who accidentally falls into a vat of pickles at his job — and remains there for 100 years perfectly preserved, eventually awakening in present-day Brooklyn.
On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries (HBO Max) This documentary follows a group of female CNN reporters and embeds on the road as they cover the events that unfolded beginning in January with the Democratic primaries leading into the covid-19 outbreak in March and April.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Matthew McConaughey, Jaden Smith.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) J.B. Smoove, Dana Bash, Kaitlan Collins, Kyung Lah, Thaddeus Dixon.
— Nina Zafar