Beat Bobby Flay (Food at 8) Damaris Phillips and Michael Symon get together to humble and bring down their friend Bobby.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Snooki comes back to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Mike’s sobriety, and a rumor regarding Angela, chicken tenders and her marriage emerges.
Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) A murder occurs in broad daylight and another happens almost exactly a year later, leading police down a dangerous road.
United States of Al (CBS at 8:30) Riley and Hazel bring home a lost dog, hoping to keep it, to the displeasure of Al, and Art goes on a first date with Lois.
Restaurant: Impossible (Food at 9) The owner of a Georgia tavern risks losing his family home and restaurant.
Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo at 9) Ryan drops some major news, and Steve unveils a grand renovation.
Legacies (CW at 9) Hope, Josie and Lizzie are stuck in a hallucination and must fight their way out.
Growing Up Hip Hop (WeTV at 9) Angela is destroyed when her breakup gets public scrutiny, and Vanessa gives Tee Tee a warning about spreading rumors.
Alone (History at 9:30) The participants test new strategies to get food, and someone is worried they ate a poisonous plant.
Clarice (CBS at 10) The team gets the green light to raid Alastor Pharmaceuticals, and the team starts to uncover the whole truth about the River Murders.
Premieres
iCarly (Paramount Plus) The revival of the Nickelodeon series grows up a bit, with Miranda Cosgrove, pictured above, returning to the titular role of Carly, the comedy webseries host extraordinaire.
Record of Ragnarok (Netflix) The gods decide to give humans one more chance to prove they’re worthy of survival, marking the start of the Ragnarok games.
Katla (Netflix) The subglacial volcano Katla erupts, and in its destruction exposes mysteries in the ice.
Black Summer (Netflix) In the early days of the zombie apocalypse, strangers must band together to survive.
Battle of the Brothers (Discovery Plus) The story of two brothers, both chefs, competing against each other with their respective teams of aspiring chefs.
Specials
Nick News: Kids, Immigration and Equality (Nickelodeon at 7:30) A new installment about immigration featuring J Balvin, Samantha Bee and more.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians Reunion Special (E! at 8) The reality series, which concludes Sunday, holds a reunion.
Miniseries
The ’96 Effect (Peacock) A documentary series following female Olympic athletes and their legacy after their wins at the Atlanta Games.
The Prime Day Show (Amazon Prime Video) The musical special features artists such as Billie Eilish, Kid Cudi and H.E.R.
Movies
Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (Netflix) A teenager sets out for New York to find his estranged mother after his father’s death.
My Name Is Bulger (Discovery Plus) Following politician Bill Bulger and his brother James “Whitey” Bulger.
Superdeep (Shudder) A research team goes below the surface to find what’s in the world’s deepest borehole.
Civil War (Or, Who Do We Think We Are) (Peacock) A documentary exploring how Americans tell the story of their Civil War.
The Killer in My Backyard (LMN at 8) Allyson and Eric decide to rent out their guesthouse to Joshua, who becomes an increasingly dangerous and sinister presence in their lives.
Returning
Generation (HBO Max) Debut season resumes with three new episodes.
The Gift (Netflix) Season 3.
Hospital Playlist (Netflix) Season 2.
Summer Camp Island (HBO Max) Season 4.
Holey Moley (ABC at 8) Season 3.
Deadly Women (Investigation Discovery at 9) Season 14.
The Hustler (ABC at 10) Season 2.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Mila Kunis.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Helen Mirren, Kenya Barris, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Nathan Lane, Griff.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Dax Shepard, Monica Padman, Tony Hale, Saweetie.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Will Arnett, Lord Huron.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Peyton Manning, Bowen Yang, Edgar Wright, Stevie Nistor.
— Anying Guo