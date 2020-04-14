Will & Grace (NBC at 9) Will and Grace go to an open house, leading to a conversation about their future living arrangement.
Better Things (FX at 10) Sam has a flashback.
Top Chef (Bravo at 10) The chefs try to reproduce the dishes that family members are eating at a nearby restaurant.
Specials
Fary: Hexagone (Part 2) (Netflix) In a two-part special, French comic Fary puts a playful spin on identity, culture and patriotism.
Mauricio Meirelles: Generating Chaos (Netflix) The comedian presents funny views on family, prejudices and more.
The Disney Family Singalong (ABC at 8) Artists from different projects across the Disney family come together (virtually) with songs and videos including “We’re All In This Together” from “High School Musical.”
Returning
Fauda (Netflix) Season 3.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Chelsea Handler, Kelly Clarkson, Michael McDonald.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Trevor Noah, Christine and the Queens.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Seth Rogen.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Bob Odenkirk, JP Saxe and Julia Michaels.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Mulaney.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Kevin Nealon.
—