Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Angelina’s wedding redo is planned and Uncle Nino officiates.

Grown-ish (Freeform at 8) Zoey returns home for a long weekend and finds her friends busy with field day.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC at 8) Celebrity contestants Jennie Garth, Karamo Brown and Patton Oswalt compete for a chance to win up to $1 million for their chosen charity.

BattleBots (Discovery at 8) It’s robot knockout time, with the round of 32 launching the quest for the world championship.

Hell’s Kitchen (Fox at 8) The chefs pair up and taste dishes containing both a land and sea element.

B Positive (CBS at 8:30) Drew realizes he lost all of his friends after his divorce, which prompts Gina to throw a party for his dialysis group.

The Chase (ABC at 9) Three new contestants face off against Brad Rutter, one of the greatest “Jeopardy!” players of all time.

Mom (CBS at 9) When Bonnie can’t decide what to do with the spare bedroom, bigger issues are uncovered.

Legacies (CW at 9) Lizzie’s attempt to spend some time with MG doesn’t go quite as planned.

Call Me Kat (Fox at 9) Randi struggles to figure out why Daniel doesn’t get jealous.

Law & Order: SVU (NBC at 9) Benson teams up with Lt. Barek and the Bronx SVU to track down a serial rapist with victims in both boroughs.

Last Man Standing (Fox at 9:30) When Ed pits Mike and Joe against each other to find the next classic car for renovation, Chuck teaches them a valuable lesson.

The Unicorn (CBS at 9:30) After Wade helps Shannon’s ex-husband find a job, his assistance has unintended consequences for their relationship.

Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 10) Todd is eager to meet Chase’s new girlfriend and Grayson decides he wants to be a storm chaser.

The Hustler (ABC at 10) Clues include a college professor and the band Coldplay.

Clarice (CBS at 10) Clarice Starling and the team are deployed to Tennessee where the FBI pursues a fringe militant group called the Statesmen.

Fast Foodies (TruTV at 10:30) Professional hype man and rapper GaTa turns up the heat in the kitchen with a delicious and tropical pizza challenge for the three chefs.

Miniseries

It’s a Sin (HBO Max) In 1981, a gang of friends live together in London. As the decade unfolds and the AIDS crisis grips the world, they’ll need each other more than ever (pictured: Nathaniel Curtis and Lydia West).

Dateline: The Widower (NBC at 10) A look at the decade-long investigation into Thomas Randolph, an eccentric Las Vegas man accused of killing his wife, Sharon, his fourth to die under mysterious circumstances.

Specials

Built for Mars: The Perseverance Rover (Nat Geo at 8) At NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the Perseverance rover is developed to search for traces of life on Mars and collect samples for eventual return to Earth.

The March on Washington: Keepers of the Dream (Nat Geo at 10) This one-hour documentary special looks at events leading to Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 march and 2020’s march on Washington 57 years later.

Returning

Good Eats: The Return (Discovery Plus) Season 16.

Late Night

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jodie Foster, Kelly Marie Tran, Black Pumas.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Lily Rabe.