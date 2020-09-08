Christina on the Coast (HGTV at 9) Empty-nesters tackle a long-overdue kitchen remodel in their mid-century modern home, but the glam look they want comes with some sticker shock.

Premieres

Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! (WeTV at 9) Singer Tamar Braxton is determined to turn her life around by sharing her truth in a docuseries that follows her every move.

My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps (TLC at 10:30) In the midst of the pandemic, TLC’s foot doctors pledge to help shocking podiatric cases, one video call at a time.

Movies

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (Netflix) Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole once again has to outsmart the forces of evil when old enemies unexpectedly return.

Black Boys (Peacock) An intimate, candid, intergenerational exploration into the Black male identity through stories about education, criminal justice and sports.

The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show (Peacock) In 1968, Harry Belafonte takes over “The Tonight Show” for one historic week with a guest list that includes Sen. Robert Kennedy, Aretha Franklin, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Sidney Poitier.

Unpregnant (HBO Max) A pregnant teen and her former best friend embark on a road trip from Missouri to New Mexico.

Special

Bin Laden’s Hard Drive (Nat Geo at 9) CNN national security analyst Peter Bergen examines thousands of digital files seized from Osama bin Laden’s compound.

Holey Moley II: The Sequel: The Special: Unhinged: Part One (ABC at 9) Joe Tessitore and Rob Riggle take a trip down memory lane to revisit the best and worst moments from two seasons of “Holey Moley.”

Returning

NFL Kickoff 2020 (NBC at 8:20) The Houston Texans at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Impact of Murder (ID at 9) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Kevin Nealon.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) DJ Khaled, guest host John Legend.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 12:05) Miley Cyrus.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Usher, Joan Jett.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 1:08) Michael Cohen, Sheryl Crow.