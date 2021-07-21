Making It (NBC at 8) The makers customize a generic house’s front door and front porch.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Ronnie and Mike have the “rematch of the century.”
Grown-ish (Freeform at 8) The gang goes back to Cal U, and Zoey needs to find an internship and faces Rochelle during the search.
Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) A baby named Savanna disappears during a custody battle, and investigators travel almost 10,000 miles to find out what happened.
Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo at 8) Team Serhant hosts private showings with a buyer who has never been to New York City.
Big Brother (CBS at 8) Strangers are cut off from the world and live together in an isolated house.
Top Chef Amateurs (Bravo at 9) Two amateur chefs work with “Top Chef” alums Joe Flamm and Tiffany Derry to match flavor profiles and make one cohesive dish.
The Outpost (CW at 9) Garret attacks a new queen and has visions that show a new threat, and Talon and Zed plan a way to save the Blackbloods.
Restaurant: Impossible (Food at 9) Ship Inn in Pennsylvania is crushed by its owner’s overbearing management style and nearly $900,000 of debt.
Love Island (CBS at 9) Singles flirt and try to fall in love for an ultimate prize for one couple.
Good Girls (NBC at 9) The girls must do a heist ordered by the Secret Service, and Stan and Dean form an alliance.
Alone (History at 9:30) Wildlife stalks the remaining competitors, and one person sees a grizzly that’s a little too close for comfort.
Impractical Jokers (TruTV at 10) Q, Prince Herb, Murr and Joe try their hardest to prove they’re advertiser-friendly and then tell strangers their life stories.
Christina on the Coast (HGTV at 9) A family of sports fans take on too much in a renovation, so Christina steps in to help.
Premieres
Ultra City Smiths (AMC Plus) Two detectives investigate the mysterious disappearance of a politician while navigating corruption and dangerous suspects.
Through Our Eyes (HBO Max) Centering the experiences of children facing challenging issues within their families.
Movies
Kandisha (Shudder) During the summer, bored French teenagers summon a spirit that destroys men. Pictured: Mathilde Lamusse as Amélie, Suzy Bemba as Bintou, Samarcande Saadi as Morjana.
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (Netflix) A shy boy with a penchant for haiku and a self-conscious girl have a lovely, magical summer together.
Returning
Ghost Adventures (Discovery Plus) Season 21.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kate Beckinsale, Fred Armisen, Leon Bridges.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Hannah Einbinder, Alex Falcone.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Christian Slater, Chase Stokes, Kem, guest host Anthony Anderson.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Mindy Kaling, Jack Antonoff, Bleachers, Taku Hirano.
— Anying Guo