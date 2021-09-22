The Masked Singer (Fox at 8) Group A returns and two wild-card contestants join. An unmasking occurs.
Floribama Shore (MTV at 8) After the roommates have a wild first night, they go explore their surroundings.
Big Brother (CBS at 8) Season 23 continues.
Holey Moley (ABC at 8) Finalists face off on three of the course’s holes, and the final two compete in the longest extreme mini golf hole ever made.
Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles (Bravo at 8) When listing a Hamptons-esque home in Hancock Park, James and David find themselves at odds with each other, and Flagg does what it takes to protect himself and his fellow agent.
The Outpost (CW at 9) Talon and Luna make a difficult choice; Zed returns to the outpost carrying a heavy burden.
Double Shot at Love (MTV at 9) Pauly and Nikki give Vinny a not-so-welcome surprise; Vinny kisses someone special.
The Hustler (ABC at 9) Backstreet Boys, Tom Cruise and Richard Branson are clues to discovering the identity of the hustler.
Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 9) Todd and Julie try to be more spontaneous in their marriage; Chase is done with Todd’s mean jokes.
Tacoma FD (TruTV at 10) Lucy graduates to the status of official firefighter, but only if she can survive the gang’s pranks.
Growing Up Chrisley (USA at 9:30) Savannah attempts to rejoin the dating world, and Chase and Elliott start up a kombucha brewing business.
What We Do in the Shadows (FX at 10) Justice is served, in both a vampiric way and in small claims court.
Premieres
Bangkok Breaking (Netflix) A man joins an emergency rescue service and stumbles onto a citywide conspiracy.
The Croods: Family Tree (Hulu; Peacock) Join your favorite prehistoric family as they learn to live together on a farm.
Specials
Ahir Shah: Dots (HBO Max) The comedian stars in his first stand-up special, discussing his British Indian identity, being a smoker and more.
Kenny Rogers: All in for the Gambler (CBS at 9) The concert, recorded in 2017, features guests such as Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton and more with country star Kenny Rogers, who died in 2020. Pictured above: Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton.
Movies
Je Suis Karl (Netflix) A young woman’s family is killed in a terrorist bombing, and she unknowingly joins the group that killed them.
Secret Life of a Student (LMN at 8) Lauren is a high school teacher whose life is turned upside down when a student falsely claims an affair with her.
The Toolbox Killer (Peacock) A look at Lawrence Bittaker and his partner, Roy Norris, who drove around with a toolbox and stalked teenage girls for five months in 1979.
Returning
Creepshow (Shudder) Season 3.
Doom Patrol (HBO Max) Season 3.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 8; two episodes) Season 23.
Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) Season 2.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Jason Isbell.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michael Strahan, Justin Willman, the Killers.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Anderson Cooper, John Mayer.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ringo Starr, Simone Biles, the Doobie Brothers.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ben Platt.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ike Barinholtz, Jenny Slate, Ande.
