Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC at 8:30) A prank goes disastrously wrong.
The Bold Type (Freeform at 9) Sutton is faced with a big decision on her wedding day.
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Hayes relives moments from when he met his late wife.
Legacies (CW at 9) Alaric, Lizzie and the Super Squad commit to a risky plan to get Josie back.
Top Chef (Bravo at 10) The chefs eat and get inspired for their next challenge when they dine at a top-rated restaurant.
Better Things (FX at 10) Sam takes Duke out to see a ballet performance.
Law & Order: SVU (NBC at 10) A ballerina discovers she’s been secretly videotaped for a pornographic website.
FINALE
The Sinner (USA at 9) Jamie is at odds with Ambrose as he descends on his quest for vengeance.
Premiere
Unorthodox (Netflix) The story of a woman who leaves Hasidic Brooklyn for secular Berlin.
Returning
Keeping Up With the Kardashians (E! at 8) Season 18.
The Great Food Truck Race (Food at 8) Season 12.
Mysteries of the Abandoned (Science at 9) Season 6.
Tacoma FD (truTV at 10) Season 2.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah.
