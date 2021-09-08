Holey Moley (ABC at 8) More mini-golf lovers compete on an epic golf course.
Big Brother (CBS at 8) Season 23 continues after a live vote and eviction.
When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren (ABC at 9) Animals are stuck on a video call; elephants have etiquette lessons; a squirrel hosts a program and is stalked by a deranged viewer; an exposé about lizards that horde.
The Outpost (CW at 9) Talon and Zed see ominous visions underneath the Outpost; Garret tests his relationship with Talon; Janzo solves the riddle of a relic.
Christina on the Coast (HGTV at 9) Christina does a kitchen redesign for a pair of elementary school sweethearts and must finish the renovation before the wedding.
Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 9) Todd is reeling after learning of Savannah’s plans for her new house; Todd gets carried away with Grayson’s new truck.
Growing Up Chrisley (USA at 9:30) Chase gets Todd to join in on duck hunting with Emmy’s brothers; Sannah helps out with a drag photo shoot.
The Hustler (ABC at 10) Motorcycles and mooncycles are both clues in discovering the hustler.
Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (A&E at 10) A new father is accused of child abuse after he takes his son to the hospital, and the defense tries to prove his innocence.
What We Do in the Shadows (FX at 10) An old flame is back; an ancient vehicle is resurrected.
Premieres
Top Chef Family Style (Peacock) Think the competitiveness of “Top Chef” but with a young chef and a family member.
All the Queen’s Men (BET Plus) Marilyn “Madam” DeVille is a business executive navigating the nightclub industry as she continues to amass power and money.
Frogger (Peacock) A game show where contestants must jump across logs in this adaptation of the video game franchise.
Kin (AMC Plus) Following the Kinsella family, who are tied up in a war with an infamous drug kingpin. Pictured above: Charlie Cox and Ciaran Hinds.
Mumbai Diaries 26/11 (Amazon Prime) Set in the emergency room of a hospital, the show explores how the medical staff tackle everyday challenges.
It Couldn’t Happen Here (Sundance at 10) Hosted by actress Hilarie Burton, the series spotlights small-town crimes and how they affect the communities around them.
Specials
Long Island Medium: In Memory of 9/11 (TLC at 10) The medium does readings for guests that include those who lost family members in the 9/11 attacks.
Movies
The Women and the Murderer (Netflix) Centering on the capture of serial killer Guy Georges and the two women behind it.
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (Netflix) Following the friendship and continued bond between the boxer and activist.
No Responders Left Behind (Discovery Plus) A look at the fight to get health benefits and compensation for Sept. 11 first responders.
Returning
American Ninja Warrior Junior (Peacock) Season 3.
Late Night
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sarah Paulson, Kacey Musgraves.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Shaquille O’Neal, Maisie Peters.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 12:05) John Cena, J Balvin.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Dr. Phil McGraw, Teddy Swims.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 1:08) Amanda Peet, Paula Pell.
— Anying Guo