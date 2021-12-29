Restaurant: Impossible (Food at 8) The chef and owner of Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen in Colorado Springs is teetering on losing his wife and restaurant due to his arrogance, so chef Robert Irvine steps in to give him a reality check.
Flip or Flop (HGTV at 9) Tarek and Christina annotate this renovation that was abandoned mid-flip — maybe because the house didn’t have a roof.
1000-Lb. Sisters (TLC at 10) Chris weighs in to get the thumbs up for bariatric surgery.
House Hunters (HGTV at 10) A husband wants to snatch up a charming Upstate New York home, but his wife is looking more toward a new ranch-style property for the abundant space.
House Hunters International (HGTV at 10:30) A Seattle couple’s fantasies about living overseas have led them to finally make the move to Guadalajara, Mexico.
Premieres
Kitz (Netflix) A German show, set in the titular luxe Austrian ski resort, focuses on a 19-year-old who finds herself caught up in a decadent and debauched clique of young Munich residents who use the resort as their personal playhouse every season.
American Restaurant Battle (Food at 9) Restaurateur Scott Conant challenges restaurants across the nation to compete from their kitchens for $15,000 in furnishings and improvements.
Movies
Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos (Lifetime Movie at 8) A dramatization of the real disappearance of a Connecticut mother of five on May 24, 2019, who vanished after dropping her kids off at school and whose husband claims she staged her own disappearance in the vein of “Gone Girl.”
Hilda and the Mountain King (Netflix) A film based on the series of comics by Luke Pearson picks up some story threads from Season 2 of the Netflix show of the same title.
— Hau Chu