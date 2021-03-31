Station 19 (ABC at 8) Vic and Travis have to respond to calls of help from two best friends, and Jack realizes his impact on Marcus.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Sheldon, Dr. Linkletter and Meemaw team up to do a science experiment, and Georgie gets a new side hustle.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Doctors are concerned over the shortage of ventilators, and Hayes’s sister-in-law ends up in the hospital.

Mom (CBS at 9) Bonnie goes to extreme lengths to protect a loved one, and Jill tries to figure out a messy new relationship.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) The squad rallies around Detective Stabler to find the person threatening his family.

B Positive (CBS at 9:30) Gina must teach Cannoli the dog some new tricks before his owner comes back, and Drew deals with Maddie growing up.

Clarice (CBS at 10) After her ordeal with Marilyn Felker, a sidelined Clarice goes to Ruth Martin to be reinstated.

A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) Katherine realizes Theo is being discriminated against by classmates, and Regina suspects Rome has taken some of her Vicodin.

Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump (E! at 10) Lisa holds a proper English tea with Iggy Azalea and Trixie Mattel.

Fast Foodies (TruTV at 10:30) McKinney challenges the three chefs to remake and remix the Carl’s Jr. All-Natural Burger.

Premieres

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) Elliot Stabler, played by Christopher Meloni, pictured above, returns to the NYPD.The Challenge: All Stars (Paramount Plus) The all-stars version of the reality series.

Made for Love (HBO Max) A woman is on the run after a decade-long marriage to a tech billionaire, who implanted a monitoring device in her brain.

Notorious Queens (ALLBLK) A reality series following Stormey Ramdhan, Tonesa “Toni” Welch, La’Britney and Mehgan James.

Worn Stories (Netflix) In this heartfelt docuseries, people talk about their most meaningful pieces of clothing.

United States of Al (CBS at 8:30) Marine veteran Riley is reunited with his friend, Awalmir, an interpreter from Afghanistan.

Wipeout (TBS at 9) Fire performers, a father-daughter duo and bubbleologists compete for a chance to win $25,000.

Miniseries

Expedition Deep Ocean (Discovery Plus) Exploring the deepest point in each of the world’s oceans.

Returning

The Great Pottery Throwdown (HBO Max) Season 4.

Prank Encounters (Netflix) Season 2.

Manifest (NBC at 8) Season 3.

The Moodys (Fox at 9) Season 2.

Creepshow (Shudder at 10) Season 2.

Top Chef (Bravo at 10) Season 18.

Late Night

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy, Nasim Pedrad, Fitz featuring Bryce Vine.