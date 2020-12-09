Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Six girls compete for the love of bachelor Ronnie Magro.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Bailey, who has loved ones in assisted living, panics as she hears there has been a surge of covid-19 cases.

Southern Charm (Bravo at 9) Shep and his girlfriend struggle with the pressures of quarantine.

Total Bellas (E! at 9) Brie and Nicole disagree with their mom about who should be invited to their baby shower.

The Holzer Files (Travel at 10) The team ventures to the Massachusetts coast to follow up on Hans Holzer’s 1964 investigation of the Bates Ship Chandlery.

A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) Katherine discovers a possible link between Eddie’s accident and Alex’s mysterious death.

Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 10) Chase is uncomfortable when Todd hires Elliott as an assistant and Faye crusades against critters.

Miz & Mrs. (USA at 10:30) Mike and Maryse set out to prove to their friends and themselves that they’re still fun.

Premieres

House of Ho (HBO Max) Chronicling the lives of the members of a wealthy Vietnamese American family living the American Dream in Houston.

Movies

Let Them All Talk (HBO Max) The story of a celebrated author (Meryl Streep) who takes a journey with friends to have some fun and heal old wounds. Her nephew comes along to wrangle the ladies and her literary agent.

Specials

Haute Dog Holiday Special (HBO Max) Three dog groomers face off in creative contests for best in show and a $10,000 prize.

One Night Only: The Best of Broadway (NBC at 8) Tina Fey hosts a musical celebration of the Broadway community.

Silent Night — a Song for the World (CW at 8) A musical documentary about the creation of the song featuring stars such as Hugh Bonneville, Kelly Clarkson and Josh Groban.

Time Person of the Year (NBC at 10) Time will reveal this year’s pick for Person of the Year in this television special.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Joe Manganiello.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Bruce Springsteen, J. Balvin, Mandy Moore.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) James Corden, Fleet Foxes.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Emily Blunt, Kyle Chandler, Sturgill Simpson.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Andrew Rannells, Megan Thee Stallion.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Blake Shelton, Jenny Slate, My Morning Jacket, Kaz Rodriguez.