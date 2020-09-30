Premieres
A World of Calm (HBO Max) Each half-hour episode, narrated by stars such as Idris Elba, Nicole Kidman and Keanu Reeves, takes audiences on an immersive visual journey into another world. From the creators of the Calm app and Nutopia.
Code 404 (Peacock) The show follows London’s top cops John Major and Roy Carver. When Major is killed in the line of duty, the elite police unit brings him back to life using glitchy artificial-intellegence technology.
Gangs of London (AMC Plus) A sudden power vacuum is created when the head of London’s most powerful crime family is assassinated and the city is thrown into turmoil amid the power struggle.
Special
Let’s Be Real (Fox at 9) The comedy special will cover politics, pop culture and the 2020 election through sketches featuring puppets and celebrity cameos.
Walk Against Fear: James Meredith (Smithsonian at 8) On Oct. 1, 1962, James Meredith became the first Black man to enroll at the University of Mississippi.
Miniseries
The Salisbury Poisonings (AMC Plus) Based on the incredible true story of the 2018 Novichok poisonings and the impact it had on a local community.
Movies
CripTales (BBC America at 10) A collection of six short films, each written, directed and performed by a person living with disabilities.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michael Che, Colin Jost, Kaitlyn Dever, BTS.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Ethan Hawke, Andrew Weissmann.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Travis Scott, Lauren Cohan.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Tyra Banks, Sally Hawkins, Craig Roberts.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Cecily Strong, David Wright, Miranda July, Jessica Burdeaux.
— Nina Zafar