Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC at 8) Celebrity contestants Drew Carey, Teri Hatcher and Chrissy Metz play for charity.

BattleBots (Discovery at 8) Sparks are flying at the midpoint of the season as Valkyrie and Rotator square off in a battle of hard-hitting horizontal spinners.

Superstore (NBC at 8:30) After Cloud 9 changes its policy of locking up Black beauty products, the employees are forced to reckon with systemic racism in the store.

Total Bellas (E! at 9) While Nicole struggles through labor, Brie holds out hope for a natural childbirth.

Law & Order: SVU (NBC at 9) The SVU investigates when a role-play session on a camming website turns violent after one user decides to meet his idol in person.

Call Me Kat (Fox at 9) Kat wins a free trip to Puerto Rico for herself and a friend, but she doesn’t have anyone to go with her.

Last Man Standing (Fox at 9:30) Mike reluctantly finds himself acting as Ryan’s mentor when he is offered a big corporate job.

Premieres

The Event (HBO Max) Follow renowned restaurateur Wolfgang Puck and members of his skilled catering team through every step of their intricate execution process for high profile events.

Movies

Locked Down (HBO Max) Just as they decide to separate, Linda (Anne Hathaway, left) and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor. right) find life has other plans when they are stuck at home in a mandatory lockdown. Cohabitation is a challenge, but fueled by poetry and copious amounts of wine, it brings them closer together in a surprising way.

Special

Dateline’s The Prussian Blue Mystery (NBC at 10) When Brigida Uto arrives at an emergency room, she is near death with her vital signs fading, but there are no signs of an infection or injury. Doctors, the FBI and local law enforcement are all called in to not only try to solve a medical mystery, but also a heinous crime.

Returning

Search Party (HBO Max) Season 4.

American Gangster: Trap Queens (BET Plus) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Anthony Mackie, Cristin Milioti, Rico Nasty.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sen. Bernie Sanders, Finneas.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kate Winslet, Javicia Leslie, Foo Fighters.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Andie MacDowell, Why Don’t We.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Anne Hathaway, Jane Levy.

A Little Late Night/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.