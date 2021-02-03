Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Jenni and Angelina have an awkward family dinner.

Beat Bobby Flay (Food at 8) Tampa chef Michael Buttacavoli and New Jersey chef Scott McDonald face off.

Grown-ish (Freeform at 8) Zoey navigates her feelings for Aaron while helping him devise a new strategy.

BattleBots (Discovery at 8) Copperhead and Black Dragon battle in the main event for high seedings.

Southern Charm (Bravo at 8) Craig stews over his strained friendship with Madison.

Superstore (NBC at 8:30) Jonah finds himself in trouble with Sandra and Glenn when Sandra’s son, Tony, starts working at Cloud 9.

Legacies (CW at 9) Landon throws himself into writing the musical.

Call Me Kat (Fox at 9) Kat decides to join the local gym to try to get in shape.

Last Man Standing (Fox at 9:30) Mike regrets persuading Joe to use his inheritance money to buy a classic Jeep when he realizes how he intends to restore it.

The Unicorn (CBS at 9:30) When Delia and Forrest decide to play tennis to add some camaraderie to their relationship, they get wildly competitive.

Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 10) Chloe develops a fear of monsters.

Dateline (NBC at 10) Emory University sophomore Shannon Melendi goes missing in broad daylight from her off-campus job at a softball field.

Premieres

Mary McCartney Serves It Up (Discovery Plus) British photographer and cookbook author Mary McCartney invites audiences into her London kitchen as she prepares delicious and accessible meals with her celebrity friends.

Fast Foodies (truTV at 10:30) “Top Chef” winners Kristen Kish and Jeremy Ford and “Iron Chef” winner Justin Sutherland compete to re-create and reimagine a celebrity guest’s favorite fast-food dish.

Movies

30 for 30: Al Davis vs. the NFL (ESPN at 9) The story of the long-running feud between Raiders owner Al Davis and NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle.

Returning

Haute Dog (HBO Max) Season 2.

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam (Lifetime at 8) Season 2.

Married at First Sight: Australia (Lifetime at 9) Season 2.

Summer House (Bravo at 9) Season 5.

Swamp People (History at 9) Season 12.

Impractical Jokers (truTV at 10) Season 9.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Bryan Cranston.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, Camila Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Tiffany Haddish, H.E.R.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jamie Dornan, Robin Roberts, Pentatonix.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Dan Stevens, Michael Kiwanuka.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Michelle Pfeiffer, the Impractical Jokers, Matt Cameron.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Alok Vaid-Menon.