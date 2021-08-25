The Good Fight (Paramount Plus) In the Season 5 finale, Marissa is mounting a strong defense in Vinetta’s court for Matteo, and Diane tries to get an interview with him to spring Matteo from court; Carmen, Liz and Allegra defend a drug dealer as prosecutors try to put him back in prison.
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount Plus) Tendi is assigned a special task by Dr. T’Ana and gets help from Mariner, and on the USS Cerritos, Rutherford is wrapped up in a bridge crew mystery.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV at 8) The beef between roomies is upstaged by a talent show hosted by Vinny Guadagnino.
Grown-ish (Freeform at 8) Luca calls out Zoey’s boss on social media for stealing Zoey’s idea; Jazz and Des get closer.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC at 8; two episodes) Jake takes an old friend for a ride. When the FBI take over a case, Jake keeps investigating. Amy and Rosa negotiate with O’Sullivan and the police union.
Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo at 8) Ryan wants to land his first development deal under Serhant. Fredrik celebrates going bicoastal and some new plans. Tyler celebrates an emotional closing.
Big Brother (CBS at 8) Season 23 continues after a live vote.
Top Chef Amateurs (Bravo at 9) Two amateur chefs have to butcher and cook an entire side of beef, with some help from “Top Chef” alums Tiffany Derry and Jen Carroll.
The Outpost (CW at 9) Talon and Luna get the help of an old friend to find an ancient key. Tobin and Falista have a meeting. Wren and Janzo unleash a menace so Garret and Zed go on a hunt.
Christina on the Coast (HGTV at 9) Christina gets new clients who have recently moved from Colorado to California and helps the family redesign their kitchen and living room.
Making It (NBC at 9) Nick and Amy task everyone with the Shed Hack, and the Master Maker is crowned.
Premieres
Edens Zero (Netflix) A lonely boy who can control gravity goes on an adventure to meet a space goddess called Mother.
Specials
Michael Jackson: Inside His Mind (Reelz at 9) A look at the singer whose life continues to be the subject of intense scrutiny.
Miniseries
Monster in the Shadows (Peacock) Investigating the disappearance of Brittney Wood, shown above in a missing poster, who was reported missing in 2012.
Movies
Lily Topples the World (Discovery Plus) A documentary following YouTuber and domino toppler Lily Hevesh.
Mosquito State (Shudder) A Wall Street data analyst’s computers start to behave erratically as mosquitoes start to swarm his apartment, triggering a psychological breakdown.
Returning
Family Reunion (Netflix) Season 4.
The Other Two (HBO Max) Season 2.
Little Women: Atlanta (Lifetime at 8) Season 6 continues after a hiatus.
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole (A&E at 9) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Camila Cabello, Ryan Tedder, OneRepublic.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Thandiwe Newton, Izzy G., Belly, guest host RuPaul.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Terry Crews, Lorde.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Michael Shannon, Hannah Einbinder, Jerome Flood II.
— Anying Guo