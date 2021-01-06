Mom (CBS at 9) Bonnie and the ladies indulge Jill when she goes to extremes to get her relationship with Andy back on track.

Law & Order: SVU (NBC at 9) The squad spends New Year’s Eve tracking down an Amber Alert, and Carisi faces off against counselor Rafael Barba in a courtroom battle.

Call Me Kat (Fox at 9) Kat’s mom sets her daughter up on a blind date, but it happens to be the same night that Max asks her to be his karaoke partner.

AD

The Unicorn (CBS at 9:30) When Wade decides to introduce Shannon to his friends, things take an awkward turn.

AD

Premieres

Coyote (CBS All Access) After 32 years of service, Border Patrol agent Ben Clemens finds himself helping people he has always tried to keep out of the United States.

Mr. Mayor (NBC at 8) A retired businessman (Ted Danson, pictured) runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove he’s “still got it.” Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his critics and connect with his teenage daughter while trying to do right for his city.

The Chase (ABC at 9) A quiz show where three competitors face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them.

AD

Go-Big Show (TBS at 9) An extreme talent show with celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Cody Rhodes.

The Hustler (ABC at 10) Contestants work together to answer questions worth $10,000 each. One member of the group has been given the answers in advance, and that person will win the entire pool of the money if they are able to keep their identity a secret.

AD

Movies

Pieces of a Woman (Netflix) A heartbreaking home birth leaves a woman grappling with the emotional fallout, isolated from her partner and family by a chasm of grief.

Returning

Hell’s Kitchen (Fox at 8) Season 19.

Last Man Standing (Fox at 9:30) Season 9.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ricky Gervais, Daisy Edgar-Jones, the Avett Brothers.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Rachel Brosnahan, Julien Baker.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Tessa Thompson, Paul Bettany, Steve Earle.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Michael Sheen, Jo Ellen Pellman.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Bill Hader, Fran Lebowitz.