Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC at 8:30) The squad endures a workplace conflict seminar.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Amelia gets the results of her paternity test.

Legacies (CW at 9) Alaric must make a hard decision to keep his family safe.

Mom (CBS at 9) Christy helps Marjorie prepare for a first date since becoming widowed.

Project Runway (Bravo at 9) The designers must elevate tie dye from casual to couture.

The Sinner (USA at 9) Jamie begins to unravel.

Swamp People (History at 9) Troy and Terral try a new way to catch gators.

Will & Grace (NBC at 9) Will helps Karen deal with a PR nightmare.

Law & Order: SVU (NBC at 10) A government worker is withholding green cards in exchange for sex.

Premieres

Love Is Blind (Netflix) Dating show where the contestants speak to and evaluate potential mates and commit to marry one without ever seeing their faces.

Returning

In Ice Cold Blood (Oxygen at 9) Season 3.

Wife Swap (Paramount at 9) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Will Arnett.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Nick Kroll.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Rosario Dawson, Logan Lerman, Megan Thee Stallion.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) James Marsden, Sam Heughan.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Chris Pratt, Huey Lewis, Sam Hunt.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Patrick Stewart, June Diane Raphael.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell, Nat Faxon, Jim Rash, Cam, drummer Elijah Wood.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Natasha Leggero, Moshe Kasher.