Why Women Kill (Paramount Plus) Alma goes to extreme lengths to ensure she can live out all the glory of her glamorous new life.
The Good Fight (Paramount Plus) The associates start posting anonymous hate messages about Julius and Diane on a new app, and Wackner goes to real court, where his approach an sanity are questioned.
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount Plus) Drag and activism converge when the All Stars must perform an inspiring anthem: “Show Up Queen!”
Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo at 8) Fredrik tries to find a new shelter for homeless LGBTQ+ teens, and KJ gets her brother’s help to attract younger buyers.
Big Brother (CBS at 8) Strangers continue to live together in an isolated house.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV at 8) The girls get to know Ronnie’s girlfriend, and the couples face off in the first Bae Game.
Grown-ish (Freeform at 8) Vivek dreads telling his parents about his expulsion and failures, and Dre questions Zoe’s recent choices after Mexico.
Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) Gary Triano was a real estate developer who may have been murdered by a mob connection, an investor or an ex.
Top Chef Amateurs (Bravo at 9) A designer and a dental hygienist-turned-food blogger must use chocolate in two dishes.
The Outpost (CW at 9) Garret is set free but serves a new ruler, and Talon and Zed come back to save the Blackbloods but discover a tragedy.
Growing Up Hip Hop (WeTV at 9) Jojo’s showcase concludes in a melee between Tanice and Sakoya, and Egypt and Tee Tee settle the score at a family reunion.
Impractical Jokers (TruTV at 10) Murr, Joe, Sal and Q participate in the documentary filmmaking process, then read a teenager’s diary to surprise strangers.
Premieres
Behind the Music (Paramount Plus) Take a behind-the-scenes look at the world’s biggest music stars.
FBoy Island (HBO Max) Three women attempt to separate the worst of man from the best while looking for love.
Jellystone! (HBO Max) Yogi Bear, Cindy Bear, Huckleberry Hound, and other residents of Jellystone turn everyday occurrences into wacky and funny chaos.
Specials
NBA Draft 2021 (ABC at 8) The 75th edition of the draft selects from eligible basketball players. Pictured above: top prospect Jalen Suggs.
What Not To Design (HGTV at 8) Singer, actress and design enthusiast Raven-Symoné and her team of experts, designer Nina Ferrer and craftsman James Worsham, lead a style intervention to solve home design disasters.
Miniseries
Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story (Peacock) Hear the real story of Christopher Duntsch told by the people who survived it.
Movies
The Boy Behind the Door (Shudder) Two tweens are kidnapped on their way home from baseball practice.
The Immortal (HBO Max) A mobster turns a counterfeit goods syndicate into a huge drug-trafficking enterprise.
Resort to Love (Netflix) A heartbroken singer whose career is in shambles takes a gig at an island resort, where her ex is getting married.
Wedding of the Century (BritBox) Lady Diana Spencer and Prince Charles had a wedding for the ages, and footage from the event has been restored by archive specialists.
Returning
The Wine Show (AMC Plus; Sundance Now; Acorn TV) Season 3.
Transformers: War for Cybertron (Netflix) Season 3.
— Anying Guo