The Good Place (NBC at 9) Chidi is faced with one final ethical dilemma.

Legacies (CW at 9) MG is conflicted by a secret he’s uncovered about Sebastian.

Mom (CBS at 9) Bonnie gets a glimpse of what Adam was like before his accident.

Will & Grace (NBC at 9:30) Karen squares off against Stan’s brother in a poker game.

AD

Law & Order: SVU (NBC at 10) SVU joins an undercover task force.

Returning

The Carbonaro Effect (truTV at 10) Michael wows directors with costume changes at auditions but cracks when he sings. Season 6.

AD

Movie

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 9) Hotel manager Willow returns to her Virginia hometown to help plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Lil Rel Howery.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Jenny Slate.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Matthew McConaughey, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Gucci Mane.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Dr. Phil McGraw, Chris Parnell, Cold War Kids.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Teskey Brothers.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jane Krakowski, Paul Feig, Chvrches.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Cena, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Brendan Buckley.

— Nina Zafar

AD