Elementary (CBS at 10) Amid a battle with a tech billionaire, the investigators get word of Sherlock’s past love in the series finale. Pictured from left: Robert Neary, Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu and Jon Michael Hill. (Jeff Neir/CBS)

(All times Eastern.)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Part 2 of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wedding continues as his friends make best-man speeches.

MasterChef (Fox at 8) The judges introduce the contestants to a special guest. The cooks must create a dish using homemade sausage.

The Outpost (CW at 8) Talon and Zed embark on a journey to Talon’s childhood home. A force from Naya’s past returns to haunt her.

Big Brother (CBS at 9) One of the contestants is evicted from the house.

Ex on the Beach (MTV at 9) Devin and Marie get in a heated fight over a perceived insult. Billy decides to make a move on Lexi.

Queen of the South (USA at 10) Teresa isn’t in a position to make some difficult decisions, so her closest allies must do it for her.

Baskets (FX at 10) Christine struggles to get her apple pie past security.

Impractical Jokers (TruTV at 10) The four jokers compete with one another while trying not to laugh. The loser has to take the Broadway stage in New York.

Premiering

Why Women Kill (CBS All Access) A dark comedy focusing on the lives of three women, each with her own marriage woes, including infidelity and the repercussions of an open relationship. From the creator of “Desperate Housewives.”

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Mark Sanford

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) John Travolta, Marlon Wayans, Mary Beth Keane, Caroline Jones

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Kirsten Dunst, Adam Devine, Lee Pace

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Gerard Butler, David Alan Grier, the Avett Brothers

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Michael Douglas, Will Forte, Nicole Byer

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jake Tapper, Mj Rodriguez, Nate Smith