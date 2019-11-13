(All times Eastern.)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 8) Meredith is forced to reckon with her past.

Supernatural (CW at 8) Sam and Dean’s routine case turns out to be anything but.

Superstore (NBC at 8) Sandra and Jerry ask Glenn to officiate their wedding.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Sheldon starts an Internet flame war.

Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 9) Nanny takes Grayson and Chase fishing.

The Good Place (NBC at 9) The Judge makes a final decision on human existence.

Legacies (CW at 9) Josie and Landon make a decision about their relationship.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC at 10) An accident changes Bonnie’s world.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 10) Rollins goes undercover.

Special

Thanksgiving Pie Fight (Food at 9) Four top amateur pie bakers compete.

Movie

A Christmas Miracle (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 9) An optimistic single mom is looking for a Christmas miracle to write about for a lifestyle magazine.

Returning

Floribama Shore (MTV at 8) Season 3.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Zach Woods.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Steve Ballmer, Jeff Garlin.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Alex Rodriguez, Lili Reinhart, Ian Lara.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Mark Ruffalo, Andy Cohen.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC at 11:35) Jeff Goldblum, Camila Morrone, Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra featuring Sharon Van Etten.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37)  Don Johnson, Sleater-Kinney.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sean Hayes, Jean Smart, Anna Baryshnikov, Chris Johnson.

Nina Zafar

