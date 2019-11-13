The Good Place (NBC at 9) The Judge makes a final decision on human existence.

Legacies (CW at 9) Josie and Landon make a decision about their relationship.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC at 10) An accident changes Bonnie’s world.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 10) Rollins goes undercover.

Special

Thanksgiving Pie Fight (Food at 9) Four top amateur pie bakers compete.

Movie

A Christmas Miracle (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 9) An optimistic single mom is looking for a Christmas miracle to write about for a lifestyle magazine.

Returning

Floribama Shore (MTV at 8) Season 3.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Zach Woods.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Steve Ballmer, Jeff Garlin.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Alex Rodriguez, Lili Reinhart, Ian Lara.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Mark Ruffalo, Andy Cohen.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC at 11:35) Jeff Goldblum, Camila Morrone, Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra featuring Sharon Van Etten.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Don Johnson, Sleater-Kinney.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sean Hayes, Jean Smart, Anna Baryshnikov, Chris Johnson.

— Nina Zafar

