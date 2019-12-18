A Christmas Carol (FX at 7:30) Ebenezer Scrooge experiences a dark night of the soul in an original take on Charles Dickens’s iconic ghost story.
Specials
Democratic Presidential Debate (PBS/CNN at 8) May be listed by some PBS stations as an episode of “Antiques Roadshow.”
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 (CW at 8) A holiday concert with the year’s top artists performing their hits.
Premiere
Twice Upon a Time (Netflix) Months after a crushing breakup, a man receives a mysterious package that opens a portal to the past and a chance to win back his ex.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Adam Sandler.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Mehdi Hasan.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kate McKinnon, Noah Baumbach, Dua Lipa.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jennifer Hudson, Jonathan Pryce, Sharon Van Etten featuring Norah Jones.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Margot Robbie, Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio), White Reaper.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, Jason Derulo, Francesca Hayward, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tom Hooper.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Lithgow, Ana Gasteyer.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Charlize Theron.
