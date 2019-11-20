The Good Place (NBC at 9) To plan a better future, Chidi considers his past.

Legacies (CW at 9) Freya receives a visit from one of the Salvatore students.

Mom (CBS at 9) Bonnie’s therapist helps her better communicate with Adam.

Will & Grace (NBC at 9:30) Grace believes that she has to fire Karen to set her free.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC at 10) The FBI informant is finally revealed.

Law & Order: SVU (NBC at 10) Kat disobeys the captain’s orders.

Movie

Our Christmas Love Song (Hallmark Movies and Mysteries at 9) A country star is accused of plagiarizing her holiday single, and she returns home to spend Christmas with her estranged family and old flame.

Premieres

Cheat (Sundance Now) A dangerous relationship between a university professor and her student leads to a devastating sequence of events.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Fred Armisen.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Lena Waithe.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Will Ferrell, Alan Cumming, Jessica Kirson.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Adrienne Warren.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC at 11:35) Billie Eilish, Taylor Kitsch, Jessie Reyez.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller, Stephan James.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Dolly Parton, Tobias Menzies, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Jon Theodore.

— Nina Zafar

