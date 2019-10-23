The Good Place (NBC at 9) Michael and Jason hatch a plan.

Legacies (CW at 9) Alaric goes head-to-head with Professor Vardemus.

Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo at 9) A seller wants Ryan to hire Luis.

Mom (CBS at 9) Christy and Bonnie look for ways to honor a fallen friend.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC at 10) Annalise must admit a hard truth.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 10) Rollins and Carisi argue over an arrest.

Movies

Kindred Spirits (Lifetime at 8) Chloe’s life turns upside down when her sister returns from a long absence with a sinister agenda.

Saudi Women’s Driving School (HBO at 9) This documentary centers on driving school in Riyadh that is called the world’s largest, highlighting women as they embrace a new way of life behind the wheel.

Premiere

Daybreak (Netflix) In this action comedy set in post-apocalyptic Los Angeles, a high school slacker tries to find the girl of his dreams while outwitting ghouls and gangs.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Megan Mullally.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Keegan-Michael Key, Chance the Rapper, Brockhampton.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Steve Carell, Toby Keith.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Eddie Murphy.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr., Zazie Beetz.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Willem Dafoe, Kathryn Hahn, A$AP Ferg, Terence Higgins.

— Nina Zafar

