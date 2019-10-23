(All times Eastern.)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 8) Things go south when Richard and Gemma grab breakfast.

Supernatural (CW at 8) Castiel cannot forgive an arrogant betrayal.

Superstore (NBC at 8) Mateo interviews for a new position in the store.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Dr. Sturgis unexpectedly breaks up with Meemaw.

Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 9) Todd confronts his claustrophobia.

The Good Place (NBC at 9) Michael and Jason hatch a plan.

Legacies (CW at 9) Alaric goes head-to-head with Professor Vardemus.

Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo at 9) A seller wants Ryan to hire Luis.

Mom (CBS at 9) Christy and Bonnie look for ways to honor a fallen friend.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC at 10) Annalise must admit a hard truth.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 10) Rollins and Carisi argue over an arrest.

Movies

Kindred Spirits (Lifetime at 8) Chloe’s life turns upside down when her sister returns from a long absence with a sinister agenda.

Saudi Women’s Driving School (HBO at 9) This documentary centers on driving school in Riyadh that is called the world’s largest, highlighting women as they embrace a new way of life behind the wheel.

Premiere

Daybreak (Netflix) In this action comedy set in post-apocalyptic Los Angeles, a high school slacker tries to find the girl of his dreams while outwitting ghouls and gangs.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Megan Mullally.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Keegan-Michael Key, Chance the Rapper, Brockhampton.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Steve Carell, Toby Keith.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Eddie Murphy.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr., Zazie Beetz.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Willem Dafoe, Kathryn Hahn, A$AP Ferg, Terence Higgins.

