Guilty Party (Paramount Plus) Beth is less sure of Toni’s innocence after seeing her text messages, so she tracks down Toni’s old best friend to find answers.
Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Sheldon takes his first engineering class with Professor Boucher; Meemaw and Dale take care of his ex.
Walker (CW at 8) Walker informs his family of the surveillance cameras in their home, deciding to partner with Denise to find out who is watching them; Liam has no trust in Denise or her husband Dan, which frustrates Walker.
The Blacklist (NBC at 8) Dembe’s role as an FBI agent complicates things for Red as the task force investigates a case involving military technology; Cooper and Park find their personal lives have gotten more complicated.
Station 19 (ABC at 8) Station 19 and Station 23 try to celebrate Thanksgiving, post-neighborhood explosion; the firefighters cook and toast together, celebrating the families they have become.
Floribama Shore (MTV at 8) Gus struggles through the Tori-Tori Hurricane and to stay loyal to his girl back home; the roommates plan a baby shower for Nilsa.
Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles (Bravo at 8) Fredrik and Altman return with an offer, but the seller pushes the bonds of their relationship; Flagg hosts an exclusive dinner party while also trying to close a deal.
Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 8:30) Julie gets revenge after Todd steals her vacation surprise; Faye teaches Chase on how to be lucky.
United States of Al (CBS at 8:30) Al struggles with a college class, so Riley decides to speak to the professor himself; Art loses confidence after learning Lois used to be married to a professional football player.
Legacies (CW at 9) Josie and Lizzie try to find answers, leading Lizzie to uncover a dangerous plan; Cleo attempts to track down Hope, who refuses to be found; Hope visits a familiar face.
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) It’s Thanksgiving, and Meredith faces travel obstacles due to the weather, with Nick ending up helping her; Richard and Bailey look for emergency surgeries; Amelia and Link bond.
Ghosts (CBS at 9) Jay is kicked out of a Dungeons & Dragons game with his city friends, so Sam agrees to host a new one between him and the ghosts; Isaac faces his feelings for Nigel, a ghost he’s keeping a secret from.
Double Shot at Love (MTV at 9) The ladies’ friends and families visit and spill all their secrets; Vinnie receives a roasting from a parent; a dinner conversation is laden with red flags.
Project Runway (Bravo at 9) Designers collaborate with New York City’s best accessory designers; each duo must create a coordinated look with a new accessory.
B Positive (CBS at 9:30) Gina feels pressure from the seniors at Valley Hills to fire the chef; a frustrated Drew lashes out at one of his therapy patients.
Love, Honor, Betray (Investigation Discovery at 10) Jeanne and Stephen Trantel have a dream life together, but after he loses his job post-Sept. 11, their relationship devolves and a phone call reveals a jaw-dropping truth.
Tacoma FD (TruTV at 10) Eddie finds out his divorce lawyer was never a lawyer, and his multiple divorces were never finalized; everyone chips in money for the newest Pedalton bike for the station and ends up all falling for the same trainer.
Big Sky (ABC at 10) Cassie is suspicious of Max and confronts her; Jenny and Travis talk in secret; Ren and Donno demand answers from Travis; Lindor visits Wolf.
Cake (FXX at 10) A rabbit in a hat.
Premieres
Anna (AMC Plus) A virus kills adults but spares children, and Anna must navigate and learn how to survive the new world, with only a guide left by her mother to help her.
Dogs in Space (Netflix) Scientists send genetically enhanced dogs to a new planet called Fetch.
Hollington Drive (Sundance Now) A young boy goes missing in the idyllic suburb of Hollington Drive, causing cracks in the seemingly perfect community.
Partners in Rhyme (AllBlk) Lana has always been a huge rap star, but after she is dropped from her label, she is asked to manage her niece, an up-and-coming rapper. Lana “MC Lyte” Moorer, left, and Precious Way.
The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max) Four roommates explore their newfound independence at college.
Sort of (HBO Max) A gender fluid millennial navigates the various aspects of their life, from being a bartender to being the youngest in the family to being the parent of a found family.
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (Peacock) Your favorite “Housewives” from the franchise go on a girls trip together to the most beautiful locations in the world. What could go wrong?
Specials
Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet (Netflix) The Mexican comedian uses his signature black humor to challenge traditionally held views from Latin America.
Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving (Peacock) Julie Chrisley shows off her secret Southern recipes and Thanksgiving tips.
Madame X Presents: Madame Xtra Q&A (Paramount Plus) The superstar answers questions from celebrity special guests in this follow-up to her concert documentary.
Miniseries
The Curse of Von Dutch (Hulu) Documenting the highs and lows of the popular early 2000s fashion brand Von Dutch.
Movies
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (Netflix) A priceless Christmas relic is stolen, so three look-alikes team up to find it.
A Jenkins Family Christmas (BET Plus) Baneatta and Beverly try to carry on their deceased father’s Christmas traditions without fighting, but the appearance of a half sister disrupts everything.
Lead Me Home (Netflix) Stories of homelessness on the West Coast document the continuing humanitarian crisis.
Psych 2: This Is Gus (Peacock) The duo from “Psych” return to track down an estranged husband and find out who Gus’s bride is.
Jagged (HBO at 8) The life and career of rocker Alanis Morissette in the “Music Box” series.
Returning
Craftopia (HBO Max) Season 2 resumes.
Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount Plus) Season 4.
Texas 6 (Paramount Plus) Season 2.
Tom and Jerry in New York (HBO Max) Season 2.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Halle Berry.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Simu Liu, Ruth Negga, Big Sean & Hit-Boy.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Nick Offerman, Aunjanue Ellis, Alessia Cara.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Salma Hayek, Keith Urban.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Paul Rudd, Jared Harris, Nate Smith.
