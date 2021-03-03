BattleBots (Discovery at 8) Just 16 bots remain and eight will die in the BattleBox.

Last Man Standing (Fox at 9:30) Mike’s willpower is put to the test when Vanessa challenges him to go vegetarian for a week.

Impractical Jokers (truTV at 10) Dreams come true as one joker lands the endorsement deal of a lifetime.

Premieres

My Mane Problem (ALLBLK) Celebrity hairstylist Dr. Boogie whose client list includes the likes of Eve and Taraji P. Henson, rescues clients struggling with major hair trauma.

The TS Madison Experience (WEtv at 10) TS Madison sets out on a bold and authentic journey to be the first Black trans woman to host a mainstream talk show.

60 Minutes Plus (Paramount Plus) The streaming version of CBS’s classic news program.

Movies

Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests (HBO Max) A look at the history behind the MBTI personality test and the effects of that and other personality tests on people and society.

The Walrus and the Whistleblower (Discovery Plus) Former trainer Phil Demers accuses the Canadian theme park MarineLand of animal abuse.

Lucky (Shudder) A self-help author finds herself stalked and killed by a masked killer every night, until she takes matters into her own hands.

Miniseries

The Inside Story (TNT at 11) This four-night docuseries examines the 30-year history of Inside the NBA.

Returning

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News (Paramount Plus) Season 2.

What on Earth? (Science at 10) Season 10.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Paul Bettany.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Tracy Morgan, Sam Heughan, Pete Lee.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Sacha Baron Cohen, Wesley Snipes, Charlotte Lawrence.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Daisy Ridley, Caroline Polachek.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ike Barinholtz, Lilly Singh.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Andy Puddicombe.