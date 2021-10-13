Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Sheldon persuades Missy to question the Bible; Meemaw wants to catch George Sr. in a lie; Mary helps Pastor John look for a youth pastor.
Station 19 (ABC at 8) A heat wave strikes Seattle, so Station 19 turns into a cooling center; Andy feels regret but bonds with Theo; Joey faces his path while with Ben and Jack.
Floribama Shore (MTV at 8) Gus deals with the consequences of the toe-sucking incident; the girls start celebrating Jeremiah’s birthday.
United States of Al (CBS at 8:30) Al and Riley get second jobs as “repo men” to make extra money to send to Al’s sister, but Riley’s behavior is a little worrisome.
Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 8:30) Todd struggles in his new role as brand ambassador for a new mocktail line; Grayson gets caught playing hooky.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) The squad arrests two influencer brothers and faces the wrath of social media fans.
Ghosts (CBS at 9) Thorfinn’s bones are discovered on the property, so he asks Sam to throw him the traditional viking funeral he has always wanted, but Sam and Jay learn they can sell the bones to the museum for some cash.
Double Shot at Love (MTV at 9) Some shared kisses cause jealousy; Angelina introduces Vinny to two new women.
Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) Stabler finds out Flutura’s role in the family business; Bell asks Kilbride for a favor in order to move her case forward.
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Dr. Addison Forbes Montgomery returns and tries to help Richard teach the newest crop of residents.
Dark Side of the Ring (Vice at 9) Luna Vachon was not only an instantly recognizable villain, but a remarkable physical performer who battled personal demons while still being a champion in the women’s wrestling ring.
Bull (CBS at 10) A client is on trial after going public with classified government documents; Bull is distraught after his daughter’s kidnapping.
Tacoma FD (TruTV at 10) The station gets a sexual harassment complaint, meaning the crew must participate in a sexual-bias seminar.
Big Sky (ABC at 10) Jenny and Cassie talk with Tubb, who tells them the case goes beyond their jurisdiction; Cassie and Jenny search for Tanya.
What We Do in the Shadows (FX at 10) Nandor is somehow persuaded to abandon vampirism and try a healthier lifestyle.
Premieres
Covenant (AllBlk) An anthology series featuring stories and characters from the Bible.
Guilty Party (Paramount Plus) Kate Beckinsale is a journalist who tries to uncover the truth behind a young mother’s crimes.
Indefensible (SundanceTV; AMC Plus) Jena Friedman goes around the country to unravel the stories behind real cases.
The Kids Tonight Show (Peacock) So you’ve heard of “The Tonight Show,” but have you ever thought about a version of the show for kids?
Love Spells (Amarres) (HBO Max) A woman who’ll do anything for her children uses her talents as a witch to make a living.
The Missing (Os Ausentes) (HBO Max) A former cop works as a private investigator and tries to find missing people.
Welcome to Utmark (HBO Max) A small Norwegian town has a corrupt sheriff; an alcoholic shepherd; a nature enthusiast and bootlegger; a pastor who hates God; and a pimp in the throes of grief.
America’s Big Deal (USA at 9) Entrepreneurs try to sell their products live to viewers.
Specials
One Night in Paris (Netflix) The best comedians in France explore life in the pandemic through comedy sets and sketches.
Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman (HBO Max) The actor and author, pictured above, stars in her first solo stand-up special, discussing interracial dating, therapy and more.
Miniseries
Aquaman: King of Atlantis (HBO Max) Aquaman starts his job as the new King of Atlantis.
What Happened, Brittany Murphy? (HBO Max) A look into the tragic death of the actress Brittany Murphy.
Movies
The Medium (Shudder) A horror mockumentary about a female shaman discussing her practice.
A World Without (Netflix) Three teenage girls try to search for happiness by joining a community that forbids dating.
Returning
Another Life (Netflix) Season 2.
Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here! (Peacock) Season 6.
Carl Weber’s The Family Business (BET Plus) Season 3.
Legacies (CW at 9) Season 4.
Project Runway (Bravo at 9) Season 19.
B Positive (CBS at 9:30) Season 2.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) John Legend.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jamie Foxx, Phoebe Robinson, Tom Thakkar.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Bleachers.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) James Spader, Beanie Feldstein, Tate McRae.
— Anying Guo