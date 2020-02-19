The Bold Type (Freeform at 9) Kat continues to struggle with dating.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) A couple who’s injured in a bear attack seek help.

Mom (CBS at 9) Jill fears she’s running out of time to have a baby.

Project Runway (Bravo at 9) The designers create looks for Special Olympics athletes.

The Sinner (USA at 10) Jamie’s anxiety reaches a breaking point.

Swamp People (History at 9) Brock and Aaron gamble on a new hunting area.

Will & Grace (NBC at 9) Grace gives her relationship with James another shot but causes mayhem on their date.

Impractical Jokers (truTV at 10) Q, Joe, Murr and Sal find scandalous diary entries written by their daughters.

Law & Order: SVU (NBC at 10) A female CEO says she was raped, but her business partner claims she’s trying to cover up embezzlement.

Premieres

Save My Skin (TLC at 11) Doctors help patients with extreme skin conditions.

Returning

Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones (Facebook Watch) Season 2.

Late Night

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Justin Bieber, Lucy Hale, Scott Bakula, Wajatta.