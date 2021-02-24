Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Ten months after a bridesmaid’s speech almost destroyed the family, Angelina gets her wedding redo while Mike tries to keep his secret until after the festivities.

Grown-ish (Freeform at 8) Aaron and Doug struggle to adjust their views on sexuality and masculinity.

BattleBots (Discovery at 8) Sixteen elite bots compete at the end of Round 32.

Superstore (NBC at 8:30) With Carol’s lawyer at Cloud 9 to depose the employees, Jonah tries to ease Glenn’s nerves.

B Positive (CBS at 8:30) Drew and Gina start thinking about their futures after Jerry gets a surprise call that he’s receiving a new kidney.

Law & Order: SVU (NBC at 9) Benson helps two sisters get closure from a harrowing childhood assault.

Mom (CBS at 9) Bonnie has success creating a line of mocktails for Adam’s bar.

Call Me Kat (Fox at 9) Kat deals with nerves over her first date with Oscar.

Last Man Standing (Fox at 9:30) In the wake of the pandemic, Mike and Kristin are forced to make some tough business decisions involving Outdoor Man.

The Unicorn (CBS at 9:30) Natalie realizes her memories of her mom are starting to fade when Michelle and Delia have a memorial to honor Wade’s wife.

Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 10) Todd and Julie work on the art of communication, while Faye finds creative cures for allergies.

The Hustler (ABC at 10) Broadway and chocolate chip cookies with cheddar cheese are two of the clues that reveal this week’s “Hustler.”

Clarice (CBS at 10) Clarice must find the psychological key that will unlock a confession from the suspect in the three river murders.

Premieres

Punky Brewster (Peacock) In this continuation of the ’80s sitcom, Punky (Soleil Moon Frye, left) is a single mother trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy (Quinn Copeland, right), a girl in the foster system who reminds Punky of her younger self.

Luda Can’t Cook (Discovery Plus) Rap star Ludacris wants to up his culinary game by learning to cook international flavors and techniques from Chef Meherwan Irani.

Millennials (ALLBLK) The lives of four 20-something roommates as they navigate the chaos of being young, finding success and finding themselves in L.A.

A Closer Look With Eric Benet (ALLBLK) A music documentary series that profiles R&B, soul and hip-hop artists whose songs have reshaped the music industry.

She’s the Boss (USA at 10:30) Income strategist and entrepreneur Nicole Walters and her husband open their home and hearts to three sisters in need.

Movie

Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story (Discovery Plus) A look at the life of the legendary filmmaker who, through his ski films and national tours in the 1950s, was a driving force in the development and promotion of the global ski industry.

Returning

Fear Thy Neighbor (Discovery Plus) Season 7.

Close Enough (HBO Max) Season 2.

Floribama Shore (MTV at 9) Season 4.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Kevin James.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Eddie Murphy, Eve Hewson, the Kid Laroi.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Regina King, Vic Mensa featuring Wyclef Jean.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Steve Harvey, Michael Peña, Ava Max.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jodie Foster, Holly Humberstone.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) David Spade, Jason Mantzoukas, Raghav Mehrotra.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Randall Park.