Blindspot (NBC at 9) Director Weitz is forced into a psychological game as Madeline attempts to test his loyalty.
Total Bellas (E! at 9) Brie defends Artem after Nikki tells her about his reaction to freezing her eggs.
The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) The ladies go to Newport, R.I., for a weekend getaway.
Labor of Love (Fox at 9) The men’s protective instincts are put to the test during a camping trip in the woods.
In the Dark (CW at 9) Chloe meets Dean’s new partner.
Broke (CBS at 9:30) Javier tries to find a meaningful birthday gift for his wealthy father.
Siren (Freeform at 10) Ryn and Ben confront Tia in an undersea battle between the mermaid tribes.
Movie
Confessional (Shudder) After two mysterious deaths at a college on the same night, seven students are blackmailed into revealing what they know inside a hidden confession booth.
Specials
National Theatre At Home: This House (YouTube at 2 p.m.) This week’s show is the London theater’s 2013 production of James Graham’s 1974-set play about British politics.
AccuWeatherReady: 2020 Hurricane Season During Covid-19 (AccuWeather at 9) Featuring a panel discussion with leaders from emergency organizations, local government and business on covid-19’s impact on hurricane preparedness this year.
Who Killed the Co-Ed?: An ID Mystery (ID at 9) University of North Carolina student Faith Hedgepeth is found brutally murdered in her off-campus apartment after going out with her roommate the previous night.
Untold Stories of Hip Hop: Quarantine Edition (WEtv at 10) Hip-hop radio host Angie Martinez invites celebrity friends to join her in a virtual viewing party of “Untold Stories of Hip Hop.”
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Staff favorites, including Kevin Hart, Justin Timberlake and Amy Poehler.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Dakota Johnson.
— Nina Zafar