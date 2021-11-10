Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Missy asks uncomfortable questions at church; Meemaw and Georgie decide to go into a business together.
Walker (CW at 8) Walker invites Gale Davidson to participate in a chili cook-off to make amends; Micki and Trey work on their relationship after she comes home.
The Blacklist (NBC at 8) The task force tries to find a blacklister who does anything to return what has been stolen; Ressler asks Park for a favor; Cooper tries reconstruct an event he has no memory of.
Station 19 (ABC at 8) Theo and Vic hit a relationship milestone, forcing Vic to reflect on her feelings toward commitment; Andy stays at Dean’s home and helps care for Pruitt; an explosion destroys a neighborhood.
Floribama Shore (MTV at 8) Camp Peach is a huge success as the roommates make up.
Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles (Bravo at 8) Tracy’s Abbot Kinney property isn’t easy to sell, but it’s not as tough as her confrontation with Fredrik; Altman wants to gift his parents something special to make up for his childhood misbehavior; Flagg’s expertise is questioned by a very specific buyer.
United States of Al (CBS at 8:30) Riley struggles with his disability rating as he plans to see some military buddies; Lizzie opens a box of her fiance’s things with help from Art.
Chrisley Knows Best(USA at 8:30) Todd is disgruntled when forced to go to NASCAR; Julie fixates on her “perfect mom” image.
Legacies (CW at 9) Hope is tracked down by Rebekah Mikaelson, the only person who can help her; Josie and Lizzie hold on to hope in an increasingly grim situation; Kaleb wants to make things right and asks Cleo for guidance.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) Carisi asks the SVU for help on a murder investigation after a witness shows signs of abuse.
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) After an explosion occurs in Seattle, the doctors swing into action; in Minnesota, Meredith and Amelia meet up with a familiar figure who helps them in their study.
Ghosts (CBS at 9) Sam is commissioned to write an article about Flower and her friends holding up a bank while in a commune, but an embarrassed Flower does not want her to accept the job.
Double Shot at Love (MTV at 9) Pauly and Nikki invite the ladies to a game of improv, which gets out of hand; Vinny insults one of the women.
Project Runway (Bravo at 9) Figure skating commentators and icons Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir need clothes for the Winter Olympics.
B Positive (CBS at 9:30) Gina tries to persuade Jerry to move to a senior center after he faints at work; Drew and Gina deal with the emotional consequences after their night out.
Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) A bombing affects the NYPD; Nova makes a huge discovery.
Bull (CBS at 10) Bull and the TAC team are under pressure with just two days to prepare a defense for a midwife accused of practicing without a license, prompting the team to try to persuade a religious group of women to serve as character witnesses.
Tacoma FD (TruTV at 10) Lucy’s secret date with Officer Shuck ends in embarrassment and the firefighters and local police struggle with the fallout.
Big Sky (ABC at 10) Casey and Jenny attempt to dodge Donno’s attacks; the kids try to save Bridger; Ronald allegedly experiences a breakthrough; Jerrie gets an unwanted visitor from her past.
Premieres
The Game (Paramount Plus) A look at the power plays of wives and girlfriends of pro football players.
Love Never Lies (Netflix) Six couples take lie detector tests in an attempt to win a cash prize.
A Thousand Fangs (Mil Colmillos) (HBO Max) An elite commando is on a mission in the jungle to find a powerful but elusive leader.
Ragdoll (AMC Plus) Detectives must solve a gruesome mystery: six people are murdered and their body parts are assembled into a giant body called the “Ragdoll.” Pictured: Henry Lloyd-Hughes as DS Nathan Rose.
The Doctor Is In (WeTV at 9) Dr. Ish checks in with couples who have left the mansion in “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.”
Specials
Hidden Heroes: The Nisei Soldiers of WWII (History at 8) The story of America’s Nisei warriors during World War II, who were the sons of Japanese immigrants volunteering for the war after Pearl Harbor.
Miniseries
Paris in Love (Peacock) All the details you want to know about Paris Hilton’s road to marriage with venture capitalist Carter Reum.
Movies
Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free (YouTube) A look back on Tom Petty during the making of his 1994 album, “Wildflowers.”
Returning
The Challenge: All Stars (Paramount Plus) Season 2.
Christmas Cookie Challenge (Food at 9) Season 5.
Madagascar: A Little Wild (Hulu; Peacock) Season 5.
My Sesame Street Friends (HBO Max) Season 5.
Sesame Street (HBO Max) Season 52.
South Side (HBO Max) Season 2.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Will Smith.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Taylor Swift, Colin Quinn, Sam Fender.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Kenneth Branagh, Ellie Kemper.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Benedict Cumberbatch, Kevin Garnett.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Andrew Garfield, Jamie Dornan, Laurie Kilmartin.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Taylor Swift, Aisling Bea, Elmo Lovano.
— Anying Guo