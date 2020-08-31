Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 9) Todd is overly excited by Savannah and Nic hanging out.
Christina on the Coast (HGTV at 9) Christina’s clients want to update their dark and outdated kitchen, challenging her to balance their contrasting styles.
Tacoma FD (TruTV at 10) Eddie stresses about getting good year-end reviews.
Lost Resort (TBS at 10) Brandon’s arrival forces Christine to go back into her casita, causing more mother-daughter drama.
Premieres
The Sounds (Acorn TV) A Canadian couple look to start a new life, moving halfway around the world to an idyllic small town in New Zealand to escape the husband’s oppressive father and launch their own business venture.
Young Wallander (Netflix) Following newly graduated police officer Kurt Wallander in modern-day Sweden.
Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop (TLC at 10) This special quarantine show will see patients video chatting with the doctor about their unfortunate lumps and bumps and asking for her help.
Movie
Love, Guaranteed (Netflix) A lawyer takes a case against a dating website that guarantees love, but she ends up with a much bigger win.
Specials
The Serial Killer Among Us: Phillip Jablonski (ID at 9) When Fathyma Vann, Carol Spadoni and Eva Petersen are found murdered within days of one another in 1991, investigators realize they’re dealing with a serial killer, and Jablonski is linked to all three women.
Returning
A.P. Bio (Peacock) Season 3.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Method Man.
— Nina Zafar